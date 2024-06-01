Key Takeaways Windows 11 has bloat, ads, and annoyances, but offers future potential with 24H2 update and AI features, like Copilot+.

Microsoft has been annoying Windows users for quite a while now, and understandably so. Windows 11 is packed full of bloat, advertisements, and annoying quirks that people would rather not deal with. I say this as someone who actually generally enjoys Windows 11 as well, though it took me a while to actually use it on my daily PC. Until recently, I was a Windows 10 hold-out, but anti-cheat changes with esports titles that I play essentially forced me to upgrade.

With that, though, it got me thinking. What are the options for people who want to stay back? Windows 11 isn't just a product of what it is now, but what it's going to be. Windows 11 24H2 is around the corner, and while the Copilot+ features are only for Snapdragon X series laptops for now, there's nothing that actually stops them working on Nvidia or AMD GPUs in the future. When that time comes, what can the holdouts do?

Dread it, run from it, AI still arrives

Windows will have AI whether you like it or not

The sad truth is that AI will still play a part in Windows whether you like it or not, and I expect that the Copilot+ features will eventually make their way to high-end PCs. When that day comes, I also fully expect the Windows modding community to find a way to disable all of it very quickly, and then it might turn into a cat and mouse game with Microsoft.

That's likely the best case scenario, though. Nobody wants to have to mod their Windows just to make it the way they like it, especially when for most, Windows 10 is a perfectly fine operating system. Windows 10 is end of life next year though, and at that stage, it starts becoming an insecure operating system. It may not be immediately susceptible to the entire world in terms of hacking, but it's unquestionably made significantly more insecure as a result.

On the flip side, early reports of Microsoft's Recall don't particularly lend faith to it being particularly secure, either. Kevin Beaumont demonstrated how you can exfiltrate data from Copilot+'s Recall extremely easily, as the database storing information is kept on-device and easily accessible at all times. There is no secure element to it at present, though I would hope that Microsoft updates it to make it so in the future.

Switch to Linux, or stay on Windows 10

Or, I guess, stay on an older Windows 11 version with its own problems

Another option AI holdouts have who are getting sick of Windows is to switch to Linux. You can get a lot more control over your operating system and the software running on it, and it's expected that you would. In contrast, Windows isn't meant to be modified, especially in the way that people essentially hack it to remove certain functionality.

The other option is to stay on Windows 10 through its End of Life period, which you can pay for a three-year extension of security updates (called Extended Security Updates, or ESUs) in order to do that. It's expensive though, setting you back $61 for the first year, $122 for the second year, and $244 for the third year. That's a lot of money to be on an outdated operating system.

The third option you have is to stay on an older version of Windows 11, but then you still have the downsides of Windows 11 like advertisements, bloat, and the UI (which many people hate). If that's the case, then you're really stuck for choice here. That's without even getting into your hardware that may not even support Windows 11, which is yet another difficulty users may face in trying to upgrade, if they eventually decide to take the plunge.

What can you do?

To be honest, not much

If you're not comfortable with staying on an outdated operating system, hate Windows 11, but also can't (or don't want to) pay for ESUs, then you're out of luck. Your only real option is to take the plunge and hope to be bailed out by the modding community. Those AI features can definitely be disabled with a bit of work, but what that work entails and how it survives Windows updates is obviously unknown at this point.

There are plenty of Windows fans out there that also like these new features too, so it's not as if they're going anywhere. Plus, Microsoft can easily sell them as additional extras that you won't get anywhere else; which is true to an extent. Apple's WWDC is just around the corner and may have something to say about that, but as it stands, Microsoft is in a league of its own.

We'll be waiting to see how the community adapts to Windows 10's End of Life at the end of next year, and with Windows 11 24H2 coming out later this year, maybe we'll see some novel ways of dealing with the AI built-in to it that makes users more comfortable upgrading.