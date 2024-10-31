Key Takeaways Windows 11 24H2 misreports active apps due to the KB5044384 bug.

Task Manager shows '0' apps if Group by Type is enabled.

Microsoft to fix the issue soon; uninstall KB5044384 for now.

From users reporting snappy performance to Office apps not working, Windows 11, version 24H2 has so far received a mixed reaction from people. Fortunately, though, the issues don't impact everyone. However, if you haven't faced issues on your PCs after updating to Windows 11 24H2 and want to continue getting a hassle-free experience, you should stay away from the recently released KB5044384 optional update. That's because it might deceive you about the number of apps running on your PC.

Windows 11 24H2 might fool you about the number of active apps

The KB5044384, also known as the October 2024 non-security preview update, is the culprit here. It contains a bug that leads to Windows 11 misreporting the number of apps running in the Task Manager. Instead of showing the actual number, the Task Manager Process page incorrectly shows "0" for the number of Apps, Background Processes, and Windows Processes. This might not impact you as much if fewer active apps or processes are active. But it's certainly inconvenient if the numbers are high.

It's important to note that you only see the actual number of apps or processes running when you have the "Group by Type" view enabled on the Task Manager Process page. So, if you've it disabled, you'll not see the misreporting of those numbers. This is because having it disabled automatically gets rid of the number count for each group.

Microsoft has recently confirmed the issue on its Learn website and promised to fix it in the coming weeks. Currently, the only way to get rid of it is by uninstalling the non-security update. If it bothers you, you can open the Settings app by pressing the Win key + I on your keyboard and go to Windows Update > Update history > Uninstall updates. Now, find the KB5044384 update and click the Uninstall option.