Another Windows update, another round of headaches. Every time Microsoft pushes out an update for its operating systems, it's a small gamble to see what breaks and how severe the bugs get. Well, if the torrent of user reports is anything to go by, it seems that the latest Windows 11 24H2 update has been causing misery with some vital services.

As seen by Windows Latest, the KB5050009 update for Windows 11 24H2 is causingserious headaches. The update was released on January 14th, so people are only just getting around to installing it and unleashing the Pandora's box within.

Windows Latest reports that, after installing the update on a Windows 11 PC, problems began arising with the Bluetooth adapter. This appeared as an issue with Bluetooth headphones, which could still connect to the PC but refused to play any audio. Re-pairing the headphones didn't work, and there were no third-party apps playing foul: the only way to fix the issue was to uninstall the update, after which everything went back to normal.

It doesn't seem that wired headphones got a break, either. People who used headphones through a USB DAC found that they no longer got audio, despite it working on other systems. The only solution was to uninstall the update

Some webcam models also seem to refuse to work with Windows 11's newest 24H2 update. Windows Latest noted that the operating system no longer detected the built-in camera on their HP Spectrum laptop, and it also found reports of Dell 4K monitor owners complaining that their built-in webcam no longer works properly.

If you noticed problems with your PC that began after installing the latest Windows updates, be sure to check out our guide on how to fix Windows 11 issues, specifically the part about uninstalling updates. If your problem goes away after uninstalling the KB5050009 update, you know where the blame lies.