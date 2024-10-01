Key Takeaways Windows 11 2024 Update has new features, like Copilot+ AI tools for new PCs shipped since June.

The update has known issues such as driver compatibility problems.

Known problems in Windows 11 24H2 like Easy Anti-Cheat issues should be resolved quickly.

Microsoft released the Windows 11 2024 Update today, also known as Windows 11 version 24H2. It comes with a small set of features for existing PCs, such as Bluetooth LE audio and Wi-Fi 7 support. However, the most notable new features are in the Copilot+ suite of on-device AI tools. Those, of course, ship on new PCs only, as those devices have been shipping with Windows 11 version 24H2 since June.

But as is the case with any new update, there are some known issues at the time of release. Luckily, Microsoft makes them public. Here are the six known issues that are currently in Windows 11 version 24H2. More will almost certainly be found later.

Safe Exam Browser application might fail to open There is a compatibility hold for devices with Safe Exam Browser 3.7 or earlier. You can install via Media Creation Tool, but it's recommended you don't. No update on when this will be resolved.

Some devices using Easy Anti-Cheat stop responding and receive a blue screen There is a compatibility hold if you have an incompatible Easy Anti-Cheat driver. You cannot install via Media Creation Tool due to incompatible drivers. Microsoft suggests updating your games in hopes that the new version has a compatible version of Easy Anti-Cheat.

Fingerprint sensors might experience problems after a device is locked There is a compatibility hold for affected devices. Microsoft recommends updating your firmware in an attempt to fix it.

Wallpaper customization applications might not work as expected Microsoft did not say which apps cause issues. There is a compatibility hold for devices that have these unnamed apps. Microsoft recommends updating your software to apply whatever fix the app vendor offers.

Compatibility issues with Intel Smart Sound Technology drivers It only affects 11th-gen Intel processors. There is a compatibility hold for devices that have Intel SST driver versions 10.29.0.5152 or 10.30.0.5152. Newer drivers are available and will remove the compatibility hold. They can be applied through Windows Update.

Asphalt 8 might periodically stop responding Microsoft is working on a resolution and there is no timeline.



Yes, the Asphalt 8 that was released 11 years ago for Windows 8 still has enough players that someone reported a known issue.

Most of these issues will be resolved relatively quickly, and unless you're rushing to install Windows 11 version 24H2, you won't even notice them.