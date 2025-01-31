Summary Windows 11 Beta branch finally receives 24H2 update after six months.

Beta users have the option to upgrade to 24H2 with patches from Dev build.

Future updates will still go through Dev channel before reaching the Beta branch.

So, how have you been enjoying Windows 11 24H2? Released back at the start of October 2024, the 24H2 build has had its ups and downs. On the plus side, it seemed to make Windows 11 run even better on older hardware; on the other, it came with its own share of bugs and issues.

However, those on the Beta build wouldn't know about that. After all, they've been stuck on 23H2 for the past few months. Fortunately, Microsoft has finally given the Beta branch the Windows 11 24H2 update, alongside all of the patches already introduced in the Dev build.

As announced on the Windows Insider blog, the company is pleased to announce that the Beta branch is finally getting 24H2, six months after it released on the Stable channel:

Starting today, we are beginning to offer the same Dev Channel updates based on Windows 11, version 24H2 to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. These updates will be optional at first, so if you are in the Beta Channel today, you can upgrade when you are ready to do so.

Because Windows 11 24H2 is now on the Beta branch, those who want to test out new features but dislike the instability of the Dev build can upgrade to the Beta. You should find that all of the changes made to the Dev build up to today will make the jump to Beta, but future updates will go through the Dev channel before arriving on the Beta. And if this is the first you've heard of them, check out some methods for joining the Windows Insider program (plus some reasons why you shouldn't).