Microsoft and Windows updates aren't really a perfect match, as the company is often accused of rolling out undercooked software. In the recent past, the software giant had to pull the plug on the Windows 11 24H2 update rollout multiple times because PCs with certain software caused various troubles for users. Now, add one more instance to that list, as the company has paused the Windows 11 24H2 update rollout again for certain PCs.

PCs with AutoCAD 2022 won't receive Windows 11 24H2 for now

Not everyone uses AutoCAD 2022 for creating 2D and 3D drawings, so this won't impact everyone. However, if you're running that software and waiting for the Windows 11 24H2 update to surface on the Windows Update page, you'll have to wait a few more days. That's because Microsoft has identified an issue where some users fail to open the AutoCAD 2022 software after updating to the latest version of Windows 11.

Microsoft is currently working on a fix, but in the meantime, it wants to stop more people from getting affected. This is why it's temporarily blocked the Windows 11 24H2 update on PCs that are running the AutoCAD 2022 software. However, it's important to note that other versions of AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, such as AutoCAD 2023, 2024, and 2025, are working as you'd expect. So, if you have any of these versions of AutoCAD, the temporary halt to the update doesn't apply to your PCs.

Microsoft has issued a warning for impacted users

If you don't want to wait for the fix to arrive, you can uninstall AutoCAD 2022 and safely update your PCs to the latest version of Windows 11. However, on its Learn website, Microsoft has warned against manual installation of the update on PCs with AutoCAD 2022 installed using tools like Windows 11 Installation Assistant or the media creation tool, until the issue is fixed.