Summary Microsoft halts Windows 11 24H2 update due to gaming & audio problems

Games on Windows 11 24H2 PCs with AutoHDR enabled may encounter color issues

PC speakers and Bluetooth audio devices stop working after the update

Microsoft recently rolled out some exciting features for Windows Insiders to allow them to share files between an iPhone and a PC easily, new AI tools for Intel and AMD-based Copilot+ PCs, and more. These features may not work as you'd expect them to because they're still in the testing phase. However, it looks like life might not be easy for non-Windows Insiders, either, as Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 24H2 might not let you enjoy your games and audio on some devices.

Microsoft stops Windows 11 24H2 rollout due to gaming and audio issues

This isn't happening for the first time, though. The software giant has paused the rollout multiple times since the availability of Windows 11 24H2, and it had different reasons each time. The company has done it again by applying a compatibility hold on certain devices, as several users reported that gaming and audio performances had deteriorated after updating to Windows 11 24H2. This means Microsoft will not offer the Windows 11 24H2 update to affected devices until the issues are resolved.

How are the issues impacting the gaming and audio of certain PCs, you ask? Well, according to Microsoft's Learn website, Windows 11 24H2 PCs with AutoHDR enabled show incorrect colors while gaming. Worse, some games might stop responding during play. There is a temporary workaround for this: all you have to do is turn AutoHDR off by going to Settings > System > Display > Graphics. So, effectively, if you have already updated to Windows 11 24H2 and don't want to downgrade, the only way to enjoy games on your PC is by disabling the AutoHDR setting for those titles. If you haven't updated to the latest version of Windows 11, you should stay away from it until this is fixed. Microsoft also recommends users not to upgrade their PCs manually, because that won't provide respite from the issue.

The audio issue is more scary because there is no workaround for it. In another Learn document, Microsoft confirmed that it's received complaints that the device's integrated speakers, Bluetooth speakers, and Bluetooth headsets stopped functioning after updating to the newest Windows 11 feature update. Users also complained that many third-party and first-party apps failed to recognize these audio devices after the update. After investigation, the company found that the issue impacts devices containing Dirac Audio with the cridspapo.dll file. A driver update will be rolled out to fix the issue, so wait for that if you have already updated your PC. For those who have the Dirac Audio software and haven't updated to the latest version of Windows, you'll no longer see the 24H2 update on the Windows update page in Settings due to compatibility hold. Again, manually updating your PC won't help you bypass those issues. You should update your PC only after installing the driver update.

These issues might impact more people than previous ones

The Windows 11 24H2 update started rolling out a couple of months ago, but the availability was limited. So, whatever problems appeared at that time, their impact may have been minimal. We can't say that this time since Microsoft made the Windows 11 24H2 update widely available in early December and the compatibility hold came into force only recently. While a pause in the rollout might seem disappointing, it's the right move to prevent more people from getting impacted by the issues.