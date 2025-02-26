Summary Windows 11 24H2 bug causes language mix-ups on PCs when switching system languages.

Microsoft has not acknowledged the issue, but a recent optional update might fix it.

Expect a permanent fix for the language bug with the upcoming Patch Tuesday update on March 11.

Microsoft is known for keeping Windows 11 bugs transparent for users, to the point where we can track the latest bugs found and temporary workarounds, if any, and what steps the company is taking to fix them. The company's acknowledgment often comes when there is a hue and cry from users about certain issues caused by recent software updates. Uncommon but not unheard of, Microsoft can also quietly issue a fix without telling users that such a bug ever existed, which seems to be the case with the language bug found in Windows 11 24H2.

A bug reportedly causes Windows 11 24H2 PCs to display a mix of two languages

A bug reportedly hit Windows 11 24H2 PCs causing the displaying of two languages when users switch from one system language to another. In a Reddit post, u/I_was_hacked_again pointed out that upon switching the system language from Portuguese to English, the PC displays a mixture of two languages instead of showing everything in English. Many users on the Microsoft Community website also corroborated the issue, suggesting that it's widespread.

We haven't heard anything from Microsoft about what's causing the problem or whether it's at fault. However, a user on the Microsoft Community website claims that they've been facing the issue since October last year. Also, if reports are to be believed, PCs display the language mix-up even after removing all other languages (in this case, Portuguese) that users set as the system languages previously.

A fix may be on the way

In the comments section of the Reddit post, the original poster also highlighted that the language mix-up issue doesn't appear after installing the Windows 11 24H2 Cumulative update released on February 25, suggesting that KB5052094 may have finally fixed it. For those who aren't aware, the KB5052094 is an optional update, which Microsoft releases before the Patch Tuesday update. An optional update contains all the fixes that you'll receive in the upcoming Patch Tuesday update but is less stable. So, we can expect Microsoft to finally fix the issue in the next Patch Tuesday update, which will roll out on March 11.