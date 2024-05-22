Key Takeaways Windows 11 24H2 introduces AI features but requires Copilot+ PCs for full functionality.

Even without a Copilot+ machine, the update includes new ways to interact with Copilot's window.

The update also brings non-AI features like Wi-Fi 7 support and creating 7-Zip and TAR archives.

We've been talking about it a lot on XDA, but now, the much-awaited Windows 11 24H2 update has hit the release preview channel. If you've never heard of it, 24H2 will bring about a wave of new AI-powered features that will revolutionize Windows 11 into a true AI-based operating system. However, there are still some things to enjoy if AI isn't your thing.

Windows 11 24H2 brings in some AI features - but you likely can't use them just yet

Microsoft announced the update on Windows Blogs. Remember all of that stuff that Microsoft announced during its May presentation, including all the AI features? That should all come with Windows 11 24H2, which you may have heard use the moniker "Windows 12" back when we didn't know a lot about how the operating system works. However, you won't see these features on your system unless you've gotten your hands on a Copilot+ machine already:

Please note that the new AI features such as Recall announced earlier this week will not be available on your PC after installing this update today as they require a Copilot+ PC. For more information on those new AI features and Copilot+ PCs, see this blog post here.

If you don't have a Copilot+ machine (so, 99.9% of you), you can still enjoy an enhanced Copilot. This introduces new ways to interact with the Copilot's window, such as popping it out, resizing it, and snapping it elsewhere. And if you're on the fence about Copilot+ computers, our lucky Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods got to play with one during the May event, and he had lots of good things to say about them.

Eagle-eyed readers will have noticed that Microsoft specifically named Recall as one of the AI features. This tool has recently been on the brunt of privacy concerns after it was discovered that it takes screenshots of your desktop without your knowledge. Fortunately, Microsoft has reassured people that it won't spy on you, and Rich also believes it's not the privacy concern you think it is.

Windows 11 24H2 also introduces some useful non-AI features

If you're not a huge fan of AI tools, Windows 11 24H2 still has something for you. With this update, Microsoft is introducing:

Support for Wi-Fi 7.

Support for Voice Clarity.

Creating 7-Zip and TAR archives within Windows 11, without the need for third-party apps.

Better connections for Bluetooth Low Energy audio devices.

A quick settings flyout in the taskbar, which you can scroll through.

If you want to join in on the fun, check out the Windows Insider enrolment website for more details. And don't forget to let Microsoft know of any bugs or pain points you may have. Who knows; maybe your comment will have an impact on 24H2's full release.