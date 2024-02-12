Key Takeaways Windows 11 24H2 will be the official next version of Windows, and it's expected to be loaded with AI features.

Microsoft is working on an AI feature called "Automatic Super Resolution" that enhances graphics in supported games for smoother gameplay with improved details.

The Super Resolution feature is currently in the testing phase and may not be included in the final stable update of Windows 11 24H2.

It's now confirmed that there'll be no Windows 12 this year. Instead, the company's "next version of Windows" will officially be called Windows 11 24H2. It's also an open secret that Microsoft will introduce a lot of AI features in the update, which might include Microsoft's own version of DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) to make games sharper.

DLSS, which is now found in pretty much all the best-quality gaming GPUs, is an AI technology that was built by Nvidia to upscale lower-resolution images to higher-resolution images in real time. However, what Microsoft is working on seems to have nothing to do with what GPU you use. Instead, it'll likely require a dedicated NPU.

As spotted by @PhantomOfEarth on the X platform, Microsoft's DLSS-like solution is called "Automatic Super Resolution" and is currently hidden in Windows 11 Insider Preview build 26052. Based on the description, the feature uses AI to "make supported games play more smoothly with enhanced details". Also, users will be able to customize the settings for individual applications. So, rather than depending upon AI for upscaling graphics in every application, you can apply it to specific applications or games.

If you're running the latest Dev or Canary Insider Preview build, you can make the Super Resolution setting show up on the Graphics page of the Settings app by using ViveTool. After installing the software, run the following command and reboot your PC, as tipped by famed Windows leaker @thebookisclosed.

vivetool /enable /id:39695921 /variant:3

However, this feature is currently in the testing phase and may not produce the desired results. It's also worth noting that all the features that Microsoft tests in Insider builds may not become available in a stable Windows update. Likewise, while Microsoft is currently testing the AI-powered Super Resolution capability in the latest Windows 11 24H2 Insider update, it might not be available in the final release.