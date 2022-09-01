Windows 11 build 25193 gets Xbox subscription management in Settings

Although it’s coming a little later than usual, Microsoft is rolling out a new build of Windows 11 to Insiders in the Dev channel today, bringing the build number up to 25193. There isn’t a whole lot that’s new in this build, but the highlight is the addition of Xbox subscription management capabilities to the Settings app.

This is something Microsoft has been expanding upon since the original Windows 11 release. We’ve already seen the company add support for Microsoft 365 subscriptions, and standalone OneDrive plans, and now, Xbox is here too. That means if you go into Settings -> Accounts, you’re going to be able to see information about your current subscriptions related to Xbox, whether that’s Xbox Game Pass for console, PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, or Xbox Live Gold. As with Microsoft 365, you can see what payment method you’re using, how much you’re being billed, and see what benefits are included in your plan. You can also manage recurring billing and redeem codes or prepaid cards for subscriptions.

In addition to this, Microsoft has also noted improved support for Braille displays as well as new Braille input and output languages. Some of the newly-supported displays include the APH Chameleon, the APH Mantis Q40, and the NLS Reader. To take advantage of this improved support, you’ll need to uninstall your current Braille support in the Settings app and then reinstall it, but this should be good news for anyone using these devices.

One feature is actually being removed with this build, however, and that’s the ability to share local files directly via OneDrive using the built-in Windows share window. This was added in build 25163, but Microsoft says it’s removing it due to feedback from Windows Insiders, and that it hopes to bring the feature back once it’s been improved.

Aside from this, as per usual, there’s a long list of fixes in this build, addressing a wide range of issues in parts of the experience. You can find those below.

Fixes in Windows 11 build 25193 [General] Fixed an issue causing enabling .NET Framework 3.5 from the Windows Features dialog to not work in the previous build. [Taskbar] Made a fix so the taskbar overflow will now use the same accent color as your taskbar.

Fixed a couple of issues which were leading to sporadic explorer.exe crashes related to the taskbar overflow.

Fixed an issue related to the widgets entry in the taskbar which was causing the taskbar icons to appear to drift around sometimes in the previous flight.

Fixed an issue for Insiders with at least two monitors, where if the monitors had different DPI, the taskbar overflow could appear before it was needed or end up overlapped with the date and time on the secondary monitor.

Fixed an issue where the taskbar overflow flyout might appear floating away from the taskbar if you opened it after a display scaling change. [Start] Fixed an issue that was causing unexpected characters to show instead of an apostrophe in the tooltip for the Sleep option in the Power menu.

Fixed an issue which could lead to Start menu crashing on launch for some people when Search Highlights was enabled. [File Explorer] If the taskbar is set to auto-hide and File Explorer is maximized, hovering your mouse on the bottom of the screen to invoke the taskbar should work now.

Fixed an issue when dragging and dropping a folder to pin it to the navigation pane, that the line indicating where it would be inserted didn’t have enough contrast in dark mode.

We fixed an issue where the search box background in File Explorer might be the opposite color of your current mode (for example dark in light mode).

Fixed an issue where File Explorer would appear to open, close, and re-open before it finished drawing after being launched from certain places (for example when opening the location of a downloaded file from Microsoft Edge).

Fixed an issue where certain files couldn’t be unpinned from the Favorites section of Home after you’d pinned them.

Made another fix to help address UI issues when switching between dark and light mode if the File Explorer window was open when you switch.

Fixed a GDI objects leak when resizing the navigation pane in File Explorer, which could potentially lead to content in File Explorer not rendering correctly over time for Insiders who resized the navigation pane frequently.

Made some improvements to help the performance of loading Home when using a cloud storage provider, like OneDrive, to back up your files in File Explorer. [Settings] Fixed an issue causing the Storage page in Settings as well as Disk Cleanup to crash in the scan phase for some people.

Fixed an issue where URIs to open pages under the Accounts section of Settings weren’t working for some people – Settings would open, but not navigate to the correct page. This impacted the link to open Sign-in Options in the Start menu.

Fixed an issue leading to app icons not displaying correctly under Privacy & Security > Voice activation.

Fixed a Settings crash when uninstalling apps using Apps > Installed apps. [Other] Fixed an issue which could sometimes cause a ShellExperienceHost.exe crash when you stopped casting to another display or switched to duplicate your display.

Added a warning to findstr if Unicode input is detected, to make it more clear if that’s why results aren’t returned for certain files.

Fixed an issue in recent flights causing lines to not be included when printing tables from certain apps.

Fixed an issue in recent flights which could lead to hangs in certain apps.

There are also some known issues to be aware of, which is to be expected with any pre-release software.

Known issues in Windows 11 build 25193 [General] Some games that use Easy Anti-Cheat may crash or cause your PC to bugcheck.

We’re looking into reports that audio stopped working for some Insiders after upgrading to the latest flights.

We’re investigating reports of a few different apps having started crashing in recent builds.

[ NEW ] We’re investigating reports that Insiders are experiencing bugchecks when moving their mouse in certain games

] We’re investigating reports that Insiders are experiencing bugchecks when moving their mouse in certain games [NEW] We’re investigating reports that some Insiders are seeing OneDrive setup asking for permission to set up every time their PC reboots. [File Explorer] [ NEW ] We’re investigating reports that a small set of Insiders with “launch folder windows in a separate process” are unable to open File Explorer after last week’s flight.

] We’re investigating reports that a small set of Insiders with “launch folder windows in a separate process” are unable to open File Explorer after last week’s flight. [NEW] We’re working on the fix for an issue where command bar items like copy, paste, and empty recycle bin may unexpectedly not be enabled when they should be. [Widgets] Notification badge number may appear misaligned on the taskbar.

In some cases, the notification banner for some badging will not appear in the widgets board.

[NEW] We’re investigating reports that the weather isn’t displaying correctly in the taskbar for some Insiders, with missing text and the weather icon raised too high.

As to when you can expect these features to show up in other channels, it shouldn’t be too long. Features like this have often been tweaked without requiring a full OS update, and it’s likely this kind of change is going to be part of smaller feature drops Microsoft will roll out in the future. Reports indicate that Microsoft is going to favor these feature drops over major annual updates after Windows 11 version 22H2.

