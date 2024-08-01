Key Takeaways Windows 11 finally hits 30% market share as users slowly transition from Windows 10 before support ends in 2025.

Increase in Windows 11 adoption could be due to people upgrading hardware or accepting the new system.

Don't like Windows 11? You can still make it look like Windows 10 with third-party apps like ExplorerPatcher.

Microsoft hasn't had the easiest time getting people to use Windows 11. Even Windows 10 fans haven't been keen on making the upgrade, to the point where it looked like people were downgrading from Windows 11 to Windows 10. However, as much as people didn't want to make the swap, there was the ever-looming fact that Windows 10 would be losing support in October 2025. Now, it seems that people are finally making the jump, as Windows 11's market share has hit 30% for the first time since its release.

Related Files review: A more modern alternative to the Windows 11 File Explorer The Files app is what I want the Windows 11 File Explorer to look like, but it's not quite perfect. It's also limited by Windows in some ways.

Windows 11 breaks adoption records as people begin migrating from Windows 10

As spotted by Neowin, Windows 11 seems to be experiencing a newfound resurgence as Windows 10 begins to enter its final stretch. You can see for yourself over on the Statcounter website that Windows 11 has surpassed the 30% mark for Windows OS adoption - a first since it came out. Windows 10's users declined at roughly the same rate that Windows 11 grew, which hints that people are finally giving up their Windows 10 machines.

It's tricky to state exactly what drove this spike in Windows 11 adoption. It could be that people are jumping ship from 10 before it becomes unsupported. It may also show a surge in people grabbing new hardware (perhaps the new Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7?). Or perhaps people's distaste for Windows 11 has worn off and they're now comfortable making the transfer.

If you had to begrudgingly move from Windows 10 to 11, there's still some hope left. You can make Windows 11 look like Windows 10, you can try out the excellent third-party ExplorerPatcher app, and you can revamp your Start menu with either Start11 or StartAllBack.