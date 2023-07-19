It's finally happening: two years after they were announced, Microsoft's 3D Fluent emoji are coming to Windows 11 in their proper designs. The new emoji are available with Windows 11 build 23506, which is now rolling out in the Dev channel, meaning they will likely make their debut in a couple of months for the general public. Previously, these emoji were only in the Canary channel.

You may remember that two years ago, Microsoft announced a major revamp of its emoji, the first one since 2016, introducing beautiful new 3D shaded designs that looked like a major step forward. However, a couple of months later, it was discovered that Windows 11 would not be getting these 3D designs, and instead Microsoft used 2D versions of them that look far less impressive.

A specific reason wasn't provided at the time, but according to the blog post for today's build, the reason that these emoji are available now is because of Microsoft's new color font format, COLRv1. Miocrosoft's previous color font format used vector graphics, which generally benefitted from flatter colors, but this new system is more friendly towards these shaded designs, hence why they're finally becoming available.

Since they're in the Dev channel now, it's fair to expect these emoji will become generally available with Windows 11 version 23H2 in a few months. New emoji aren't the only news with this build, however.

What's new in Windows 11 build 23506

The new Outlook is now an inbox app

One notable change with this build is that it now comes with the new web-based Outlook app installed out of the box. As you may have heard, this new app is replacing the Mail and Calendar apps that have been included since Windows 10. It should offer a better and more reliable experience for desktop users, though it might be bad news for touchscreen devices. The app ahs been available in preview for months, but you'd have to manually opt in to install it, and now it will be there by default.

File sharing improvements

Microsoft is also redesigning and improving the file sharing dialog in Windows 11. Looks-wise, the new design should align more closely with the Windows 11 design principles (it currently looks like it did in Windows 10). The new menu also makes it easier to access nearby sharing by putting a button directly in the dialog, rather than hiding it behind a dropdown menu, and nearby PCs will appear at the top. Microsoft is also improving the speed of nearby sharing by using Wi-Fi Direct connections between devices.

Other improvements include a search bar in the share dialog, allowing you to find an Outlook contact more easily if you want to share a file via email. In the File Explorer, you'll also now see a Share option in the context menu, in addition to the unlabeled share button at the top of the context menu that was there before.

Password security

This build comes with a couple of changes to help enhance security in regards to passwords. One is enabling Windows Hello for Business, allowing Azure Active Directory users to authenticate in certain scenarios using Windows Hello rather than a password, this reducing the risk of exposing that password to a third-party.

The other is that when you enable password reuse warnings in the Windows Security app (under App & browser control > Reputation-based protection > Phishing protection), these warnings will now be shown when you copy and paste a password. Previously, they were only shown if you typed in the password manually.

Other changes

In addition to all these changes, Microsoft is experimenting with a few other tweaks. For one thing, there are new post-OOBE experiences for certain scenarios. For example, during the setup experience, you may see the option to choose "development intent" as the primary use for your machine, the Dev Home may automatically open after setup to help you get started. If you choose to restore your device from a previous PC, you may also see the Get Started app open to show you about "key apps and settings" as well as letting you know your apps have been restored. On that note, you'll also be offered the chance to back up your PC during the "second-chance out-of-box-experience", which pops up a few days after you initially set up your PC.

Microsoft is also noting that Windows Copilot is now fully rolled out in the Dev channel, after making its debut for select Insiders in build 23493. Voice access can now be enabled through the accessibility flyout in the Lock screen, too.

Finally, Microsoft is removing the new Settings homepage that was added in the previous build due to some issues, though it will come back at some point. Meanwhile, two new energy-saving recommendations have been added to the Settings app, those being enabling dark mode and turning on dynamic refresh rate for your display.

Fixes and known issues

As per usual, Windows 11 build 23493 comes with an array of fixes and known issues you might want to be aware of before installing it. You can look forward to the following fixes:

[File Explorer] Fixed an issue where explorer.exe might crash when dragging tabs.

Fixed an issue which could cause explorer.exe to crash when opening Gallery. We fixed the following issues for Insiders who have the modernized File Explorer address bar that began rolling out with Build 23475: Fixed an issue which was causing explorer.exe to crash when trying to access an FTP address.

Fixed an issue where selecting the dropdown arrows in the address bar was opening a blank menu in the last flight.

ALT + D, CTRL + L, and F4 should all now set focus to the address bar again now. We fixed the following issues for Insiders who have the modernized File Explorer Home that began rolling out with Build 23475: Fixed an issue where File Type icons are displayed in place of file thumbnails for ‘Recommended’ section (applicable to Enterprise users).

Fixed an issue where Insiders signed in with an AAD account who tried to navigate the Recommended section on File Explorer Home with the tab key on the keyboard may have experienced an explorer.exe crash.

Fixed an issue where if you navigated from another group to the Recommended section using a keyboard, focus will not appear on the group header or files appropriately.

Fixed an issue where opening Home was crashing for some Insiders. We fixed the following issue with commands on recommended files in File Explorer that began rolling out with Build 23403: Fixed an issue where if you clicked on the Share command, it would bring up the Windows share sheet instead of the OneDrive share experience.

Fixed an underlying issue believed to be the cause of certain apps hanging when trying to use the open file dialog. [Notifications] Fixed an issue where the copy button for quickly copying two-factor authentication (2FA) codes in notification toasts was not working as expected. [Taskbar & System Tray] Fixed an issue where the notification badge on the widgets icon in the taskbar could get out of place. [Search on the Taskbar] We fixed the issue causing text scaling to not work in the search flyout. [Dynamic Lighting] Fixed an underlying ctfmon.exe crash (which could impact the ability to type) related to the Dynamic Lighting work.

Fixed an issue where all-device settings changes were not propagating to per-device settings. read more

Meanwhile, the list of known issues includes numerous problems as well:

[Windows Copilot] You can use Alt + Tab to switch out of Windows Copilot, but not back into it. Windows + C will move focus back to Windows Copilot

When first launching or after refreshing Copilot while using Voice Access you’ll need to use “Show grid” commands to click in the “Ask me anything” box for the first time. [Dev Drive] There might be variable performance on different hardware. If you notice slower performance on your machine, please file feedback! [File Explorer] In some cases, the context menu background in File Explorer may appear transparent.

Insiders may experience a File Explorer crash when dragging the scroll bar or attempting to close the window during an extended file-loading process.

Copying files out of large archives or using “Extract All” might be slower than expected for “solid” .7Z or .rar archives.

Thumbnail loading performance in Gallery for dehydrated cloud files and memory usage in large collections are known issues we are focused on improving. Please capture Performance traces in Feedback Hub for any performance-related issues. Rebuilding your Indexer can help if thumbnails are missing for cloud files; Search for “Indexing Options” and look in Advanced settings to find the rebuild tool. Insiders who have the modernized File Explorer address bar that began rolling out with Build 23475: Windows Insiders may notice missing craftmanship polish with the modernized address bar and search box. The team greatly appreciates the use of Feedback Hub to help call out important details to address. [Dynamic Lighting] Switching user accounts can turn off device LEDs. [Windows Ink] The address box in Microsoft Edge might not work correctly.

Windows Ink does not convert handwriting to text into the main content (e.g., Word documents and Excel spreadsheets) in Microsoft 365 applications.

Search boxes in Microsoft 365 applications (e.g., Microsoft Word) might not work correctly.

Comment fields in Microsoft 365 applications (e.g., Microsoft Word) might not work correctly. read more

If you're already enrolled in the Dev channel, the new build should download sooner rather than later. If you haven't yet, you can read our explainer of the Windows Insider channels to decide if you'd like to join it or not.