Windows 11 only allows admins to print in certain situations

It’s now been a couple of weeks since Windows 11 launched, and as you may know, it came with a few known issues. One of those issues affects AMD processors, reducing the performance of the L3 cache in those CPUs. Many known issues in the initial Windows 11 release have been fixed with a recent cumulative update for Windows Insiders, but there’s one known issue that has still slipped through the cracks. As noted on a Microsoft support page (via BleepingComputer), there may be certain situations where only administrators of a PC are allowed to print documents on Windows 11.

To be fair, the issue will likely only affect a subset of users. What happens is, when printing documents using a print server, users may be asked for administrator permissions every time they attempt to print using Windows 11. This only happens when using a print server that’s in a different time zone from that of the PC itself, so it won’t be a major problem for most. Regardless, if you happen to be affected, it might be a major hurdle to productivity.

This printing problem isn’t completely new with Windows 11. Windows 10 users were affected by a similar problem after the September Patch Tuesday update. However, the issue was fixed last week with the October Patch Tuesday rollout. Windows 11 users, however, didn’t receive that fix. Even the recently-released update for Windows Insiders in the Beta channel doesn’t seem to fix the problem, or at least, Microsoft made no mention of it.

In its support page detailing the issue, Microsoft does say a fix is expected to come in late October. Typically, Windows received optional updates towards the end of the month, and those updates are then rolled into the following month’s Patch Tuesday rollout, which is mandatory. As such, unless you’re willing to update manually, you may be waiting until November to get a fix via Windows Update. Still, at least you’ll have the ability to address the issue in the next week or two.

Microsoft isn’t offering any workarounds for the issue, so anyone affected will simply have to deal with the security prompts until the fix is rolled out.