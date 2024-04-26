Key Takeaways Windows 11's AI Explorer will have an enhanced search bar powered by artificial intelligence.

If you've used Windows' search bar a couple of times, you'll know it struggles to find what you want at times. Sometimes it'll have difficulty finding a specific app, even if you type in its name; other times, it'll swear that a specific file isn't present on the system, even if you eventually find it yourself. Fortunately, it looks like part of Windows 11's upcoming AI Explorer will have an enhanced search bar that will use the power of artificial intelligence to locate what you want.

Windows 11's AI Explorer is getting a dedicated search bar

As reported by Windows Central, a source has shared more information about Windows 11's upcoming AI Explorer. Some of these things we knew from past leaks, such as how it will require a Snapdragon X chip to run. Also, the app will dig through your files, folders, and even WhatsApp chat logs, storing them in memory so it can recall them when you ask it to. It's one of the ways why your Windows files are not safe from AI.

However, previously unknown to us was an AI Explorer search bar. This is where you'll chat with AI Explorer and access all the data it has on you. Because it's AI-powered, you'll be able to ask it things in natural English, such as "Where is my quarterly report saved?". However, because AI Explorer monitors a lot more than what's on your PC, it can grab a ton of different things about you. As Windows Central explained:

Looked at some webpages about dinosaurs a few days ago but can't remember the name of the websites? Just type "show me webpages about dinosaurs I viewed a few days ago" and AI Explorer will be able to pull it up. How about a chat with a friend about the Fallout TV show, but you can't remember who it was or what app you used? Type "find me conversations I've had about the Fallout TV show" and AI Explorer will pull up those chats and the points in time where you had them.

Windows 11's AI Explorer will only run locally

As you might expect, the idea of an AI model storing everything you do and say in its memory poses a huge privacy risk. That's why Microsoft will only allow AI Explorer to run locally without talking to an external server. If your hardware can't meet the requirements, Windows 11 will disable the feature and let you know that your PC isn't compatible with AI Explorer. And while this is far more reassuring than having all that data beamed back to Microsoft's servers, AI Explorer's closed-source nature may mean that privacy-minded users will skip this next-gen feature.