Summary Windows 11 25H2 update expected in October, but Windows 11 24H2 upgrade issues persist.

April security patch causes upgrade delay to Windows 11 24H2 with error code 0x80240069.

Not everyone is impacted by this bug.

We recently saw evidence of the Windows 11 25H2 update, suggesting that Microsoft plans to release it sometime later this year, likely in October. In addition to finalizing what features it wants to offer in the next major Windows 11 update, the software giant also has another important task at hand: ensuring that more people upgrade to Windows 11 24H2. Unfortunately for Microsoft, this isn't going that well.

Microsoft has been blocking Windows 24H2 on several PCs since the update was first released, but in most cases, some third-party apps and other issues prevented users from getting the update. However, this time around, it's the Windows April security patch that might seem to be playing spoilsport.

Windows April security patch may secure your PC, but it delays the arrival of 24H2

Microsoft's April security patch was rolled out on April 8, with fixes for security issues and one of File Explorer's strangest UI bugs. All of this is great, but as per Microsoft, it can also make it complicated for your PC to upgrade to 24H2. It doesn't impact everyone, though.

As confirmed by Microsoft on its support page, PCs running Windows 11 23H2 with the April security patch (KB5055528) installed fail to initiate or complete the download of Windows 11 24H2, with error code 0x80240069 and sometimes showing text including "Service has unexpectedly stopped."

However, only IT admins need to worry about this bug. To be more specific, it only impacts those IT admins who use Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) to manage and distribute updates for a large number of Windows devices across business and enterprise environments. So, long story short, the April Windows monthly security update prevents you from updating PCs to Windows 11 24H2 only via WSUS. It doesn't seem to be impacting Windows 11 Home users, at least for now.

Microsoft hasn't officially provided an official fix for this issue and is currently investigating the issue. We're expecting the company to fix this on or before the next Patch Tuesday, which will arrive on May 13.

Related 9 features I wish never went missing from Windows Windows 11 would be better if these features hadn't left

The April security patch may not be entirely to blame here. We can't rule out the possibility of something wrong with WSUS because it's no longer in active development, as Microsoft deprecated it last year. While the company clarified that existing features will continue to work, the concerning part is that it will 'address issues as they arise.' It's clearly a reactive approach. If you're an organization, consider switching to cloud solutions like Windows Autopatch and Microsoft Intune for client update management and Azure Update Manager for server update management.