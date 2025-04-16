Summary The April Patch Tuesday update (KB5055523) for Windows 11 version 24H2 is causing blue screen exceptions with error code 0x18B, known as "SECURE_KERNEL_ERROR."

Microsoft has provided a Known Issue Rollback (KIR) for IT admins to resolve the issue, while non-IT users may need to wait up to 24 hours for the fix to propagate

In addition to the blue screen issue, the update is also affecting Windows Hello and preventing ARM system users from launching Roblox.

Bugs emerging right after Patch Tuesday have become the norm for Windows users and are pretty much a running theme at this point. Just two days ago, we reported that the April Patch Tuesday update is wreaking havoc with Windows Hello, which allows you to use an infrared face scan to log into your device without a password.

Now, Microsoft has updated its official support documentation with a new bug, one that might make you wish you never updated your PC in the first place.

Microsoft released its latest patch, KB5055523, more than a week ago on Patch Tuesday for Windows 11 version 24H2. According to Microsoft's support documentation, one of the known issues with the KB5055523 patch is a blue screen exception. Microsoft notes that users might be greeted with a dreadful blue screen of death when they install this update and restart their PCs, with the issue being denoted by the error code 0x18B "SECURE_KERNEL_ERROR":

After installing this update and restarting your device, you might encounter a blue screen exception with error code 0x18B indicating a SECURE_KERNEL_ERROR.

Since KB5055523 is a mandatory security update, it will eventually be installed on your PC, and there really isn't any way to run from it. Fortunately, Microsoft is already on its tiptoes and has applied a temporary workaround for IT admins and system administrators, allowing them to use a Known Issue Rollback (KIR) via a Group Policy configuration. When this is deployed, it removes all the problematic code bits behind this issue, which ultimately helps undo the damage.

Unless you're an IT administrator, the only thing you really can do at this stage is sit back and wait. Microsoft notes that it might take up to 24 hours for the Known Issue Rollback to propagate to “consumer devices and non-managed business devices and business devices that are not managed by IT departments.” The company does mention that restarting your Windows PC could help the resolution apply quicker. On the other hand, IT administrators can configure the Group Policy listed on Microsoft’s official documentation for this issue.

Other than this issue and the Windows Hello bug, the same patch is also preventing gamers on ARM systems from downloading and playing Roblox from the Microsoft Store on Windows and causing problems when installing certain security updates with specific versions of Citrix software. Oh, what a world it would be without Windows updates breaking something every other week!