Summary Windows Patch Tuesday April 2025 update adds an "inetpub" folder for unknown reasons.

The folder contains nothing and isn't harmful, likely related to hosting websites on PCs.

Even though the feature is usually disabled, nobody knows why the folder appeared post-update.

Every time we have a Windows update, there are always strange errors that manage to sneak past the Q&A checking and appear on people's PCs. Sure enough, the Windows Patch Tuesday update for April 2025 has its own issues, but so far, they've been pretty harmless. The recent one is a strange new folder appearing on everyone's PCs, and while nobody knows why it appeared, it's at least not going to do any damage.

As spotted by Bleeping Computer, people are noticing a strange "inetpub" folder appearing on the operating system's root drive. It contains absolutely nothing, and deleting causes nothing bad to happen, but it is there.

Fortunately, we already know what the inetpub folder is for. It's part of an optional Windows feature called "Internet Information Services" which lets you host websites on your PC. Usually, the websites you host and the logs they generate are stored within this folder.

So, why has it appeared on everyone's PCs? It's hard to say. The normal way to get the inetpub folder to appear is to enable Internet Information Services within Windows. Once the feature turns on, it creates the folder and stores website data in it. However, the feature is disabled by default, and when people checked to see if the newest Windows update turned it on for some reason, they saw that it was still disabled. So, your guess is as good as mine as to why this folder appeared.

