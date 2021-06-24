Games on Windows 11 will look better and load faster thanks to Xbox tech

One big advantage Windows machines have over Macs is that they’re more suitable for gaming, and Microsoft is looking to further that lead with a series of new improvements coming to Windows 11. At today’s big Windows event, Microsoft’s corporate Vice President of Xbox, Sarah Bond, took to the virtual stage to announce a host of updates to PC’s gaming performance.

Auto HDR

One of the major features included in the free Windows 11 update is Auto HDR, which as the name implies, automatically converts a standard dynamic range (SDR) source to an HDR image. This technology debuted with the new Xbox Series X|S and has been in testing with Windows 10 Insiders but is graduating to stable status with the release of Windows 11. Bond said more than 1,000 games built on DirectX 11 or higher will automatically be enhanced on Windows 11 devices without the player or developer needing to do anything. Of course, players are expected to have an HDR-capable monitor to take advantage of the improved colors.

Direct Storage

Another feature from the Xbox Series X|S coming to Windows 11 later this year is the Direct Storage API. With this feature, games will have faster load times and enhanced graphics, as it will be quicker for them to load assets to the GPU without bogging down the CPU. Microsoft says that “DirectStorage Optimized” Windows 11 PCs are configured with the hardware and drivers needed to enable this feature, so look out for that branding in the months to come.

Xbox Game Pass and Cloud Gaming Integration

Windows 11 will also integrate the Xbox app deeper into the system, including integrated support for the Xbox Cloud Gaming service so users can stream games directly to the PC. You’ll still need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for cloud gaming, of course. Microsoft has notably recently started using a fleet of Xbox Series X consoles to enhance the fidelity and reduce the latency of its cloud gaming service.