Windows updates won’t be as painful with Windows 11

Microsoft’s Windows 11 event is underway, and just a few minutes in, Microsoft has already announced a big change. When Windows 11 gets a software update, it will happen in the background and should finish much faster than before because updates will be 40% smaller.

This is a major improvement for Windows, a platform on which software updates used to be a hassle, requiring the user to restart the machine and then stare at that blue screen for up to 10-15 minutes. And Microsoft knew this issue too, having promised back in a blog post in 2019 to deliver “seamless updates” that happen “invisibly in the background.”

Windows 11 should also be faster all around as the UI has been streamlined and browsers are faster across the board.

This story is breaking and we will be back with further updates. There are many more updates to Windows 11 we are keeping track of so stay tuned to XDA for more.