Windows Insiders in the Beta channel are getting a new build of Windows 11 today, bringing the build number up to 22624.1680 or 22621.1680, depending on whether they've opted to receive the latest updates as early as possible. As usual, the bulk of the changes are only for those in the 22624 branch, and this week, that includes a revamped Widgets board with a new three-column layout.

This redesigned Widgets board isn't entirely new, as it was already available in the Canary and Dev channels, but it's now making its way to the Beta channel, with wider availability likely not too far off. This new Widgets board has a three-column layout that separates widgets from the news articles powered by Microsoft Start, so you can more easily see the kind of content you want to look at. Unfortunately, two columns are for news and only one is for widgets, so there's a chance you'll see more content you don't care about.

In addition to this new layout, the Widgets icon is also getting some updates, as you'll now see animated icons when you hover the mouse over the widgets button or when the button is updated with new information. Right now, only some weather and finance icons are supported, though. This change is actually available for non-Insiders with the latest preview update rolled out earlier this week.

Another notable change in this build has to do with app defaults in Windows 11. Back in March, Microsoft had announced some changes to how app defaults work by adding support for deep linking in the Settings app, so you can easily set a specific app as the default for a given file type or protocol. These changes are now available in this build. Microsoft is also make changes to how apps are pinned to the taskbar, though those will be coming later.

Aside from these few changes, this update is all about fixes. Some of them are exclusive to users running build 22624, but others affect everyone, even those using build 22621.1680. Here's the full list:

Build 22624.1680 [File Explorer] We fixed the following issues for Insiders with access keys in File Explorer: Shift + Right clicking on a file or folder should open “Show more options” again now.

Adjusted how Narrator was reading out the access keys after pressing the menu key, to make it clearer. [Input] Fixed an issue where the touch keyboard and PIN entry wasn’t appearing on the login screen for touch capable PCs in the previous flight due to an underlying crash. [Live captions] Fixed an issue which was causing clipping in live captions text for non-English languages.

Fixed an issue in Language & region settings that caused language feature installation progress to be hidden.

Adding enhanced language recognition support in Language & region settings will now install the right files on ARM64 devices. You will no longer need to restart live captions after switching between caption languages installed from Language & region settings. However, you will need to uninstall any “speech pack” entries in Settings > Apps > Installed apps which were installed before the Language & region settings fix and re-install from Language & region settings. [Notifications] Fixed an issue where 2FA codes weren’t being recognized if they were in parentheses. [Task Manager] Fixed an issue where if you searched for service host in the Processes section, it wasn’t returning any results.

Improved the performance of the expand all / collapse all View options on the Processes page.

Fixed an issue where the search icon could end up overlapping the Task Manager icon in the title bar.

The search box should no longer be cropped at the top when the window is maximized.

Fixed an issue impacting Task Manager reliability.

Double clicking Task Manager’s title bar to maximize the window should work again now. Fixes for BOTH Build 22621.1680 & Build 22624.1680 New! This update changes firewall settings. You can now configure application group rules.

This update changes firewall settings. You can now configure application group rules. This update addresses an issue that affects the legacy Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS) and the new Windows LAPS feature. They fail to manage the configured local account password. This occurs when you install the legacy LAPS .msi file after you have installed the April 11, 2023, Windows update on machines that have a legacy LAPS policy.

This update affects the Islamic Republic of Iran. The update supports the government’s daylight saving time change order from 2022.

This update addresses an issue that affects apps that use DirectX on older Intel graphics drivers. You might receive an error from apphelp.dll .

. This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS). A stop error occurs that stops the OS from starting up correctly.

This update addresses an issue that affects protected content. When you minimize a window that has protected content, the content displays when it should not. This occurs when you are using Taskbar Thumbnail Live Preview.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Unified Write Filter (UWF). When you turn it off by using a call to Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI), your device might stop responding.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Chinese input method. You cannot see all of the first suggested item.

This update addresses an issue that affects SMB Direct. Endpoints might not be available on systems that use multi-byte character sets.

This update addresses an issue that affects mobile device management (MDM) customers. The issue stops you from printing. This occurs because of an exception.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) process. It might stop responding. Because of this, the machine restarts. The error is 0xc0000005 (STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION).

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge IE mode. The Tab Window Manager stops responding.

This update addresses an issue that affects signed Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) policies. They are not applied to the Secure Kernel. This occurs when you enable Secure Boot.

This update changes the app icons for certain mobile providers.

This update addresses an issue that affects MySQL commands. The commands fail on Windows Xenon containers.

This update addresses an issue that displays Task View in the wrong area. This occurs when you close a full screen game by pressing Win + Tab.

This update addresses an issue that occurs when you use a PIN to sign in to Windows Hello for Business. Signing in to Remote Desktop Services might fail. The error message is, “The request is not supported”.

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge IE mode. Pop-up windows open in the background instead of in the foreground.

This update addresses an issue that affects Administrator Account Lockout policies. GPResult and Resultant Set of Policy did not report them. read more

Microsoft only notes a couple of known issues in this release, and they're fairly small. One of them may cause the search bar to display the daily search highlight design instead of the Bing button after a restart, and the other can cause the Widgets board to generate placeholders for the old two-column view when you launch it for the first time, even if your device supports the new design.

As per usual, the update will automatically download and install sooner or later if you're enrolled in the Beta channel, but you may want to do it yourself as soon as possible to avoid unexpected restart prompts. If you're on build 22621, you can upgrade to build 22624 using the recently-added toggle in the Windows Update section of the Settings app.