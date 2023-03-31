Microsoft is rolling out a new build of Windows 11 to Insiders enrolled in the Dev channel, and as usual, it adds a few features that were previously available in the Dev and Canary channels. Today, it's builds 22624.1537 and 22621.1537 that are rolling out, and any new features are only available for the former. Those in the 22621 branch are only getting fixes.

The first major addition is support for access keys in the modern File Explorer context menu. Access keys let you quickly take certain actions by pressing the associated key on the keyboard after opening the context menu, and they were supported in the legacy context menus, but not the modern ones introduced with Windows 11 back in 2021. The fact that this is now in the Beta channel should mean we'll see it come to the general public in the next few months, which is certainly good news.

Microsoft is also bringing over a feature that was added to the Dev channel earlier this week. Now, it's possible to enable content adaptive brightness control (CABC) even when your computer is plugged in, and that also applies to desktop PCs. Previously, this feature was only available on laptops, and it was meant to extend battery life, but if you want to cut down your energy usage in general, now you have that option.

The last major bit of news is the ability to create live kernel memory dumps using the Task Manager. This feature can be useful for developers to identify problems with specific apps, and it's something Microsoft has been testing for a while in both Canary and Dev channels.

Aside from this, it's mostly smaller changes. As we've seen in the Canary and Dev build, Microsoft is starting to deprecate some troubleshooter based on the Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool and transitioning to the Get Help app for a more modern experience. That means some of the troubleshooters linked in the Settings app are now redirecting to that app.

Another change, though this one applies to both builds 22624.1527 and 22621.1537, is that the search bar on the taskbar now shows a Bing icon to take you directly to the new Bing chat experience, assuming you've signed up and have been let into the Bing preview.

These builds do come with a long list of bug fixes, however. Some fixes are applicable only to build 22624.1537, but the bulk of them apply to both. You can read them below if you're interested:

Fixes in Build 22624.1537 [General] Improved the experience on logon after booting up by reducing the performance impact of startup apps. [Taskbar & System Tray] We fixed the issue in the previous build where the option under Settings > Personalization > Taskbar in the Taskbar behavior section to show seconds in the clock on the system tray was not actually enabling the functionality. Enabling should work now.

Fixed an issue causing the show hidden icons flyout to open behind things like OneNote flyout and live captions. [Settings] Improved the performance of search within Settings. [Voice access] Fixed an issue that was causing voice access to take some time to turn on after using the wake-up command. [Other] Fixed an issue which was causing an unexpected error message to appear when opening Group Policy Editor in the previous flight. Fixes for BOTH Build 22621.1537 & Build 22624.1537 New! This update adds many new features and improvements to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. For more information, see Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

The search box on the taskbar will be lighter when you set Windows to a custom color mode. This will occur when you set the Windows mode to dark and the app mode to light in Settings > Personalization > Colors. This update affects the Arab Republic of Egypt. The update supports the government’s daylight saving time change order for 2023.

This update affects jscript9Legacy.dll . It adds ITracker and ITrackingService to stop MHTML from not responding.

. It adds ITracker and ITrackingService to stop MHTML from not responding. This update addresses an issue that affects complexity policy settings for PINs. They are ignored.

This update affects Xbox Elite users who have the Xbox Adaptive Controller. This update applies your controller remapping preferences on the desktop.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) option 119 – Domain Search Option. The issue stops you from using a connection-specific DNS Suffix Search List.

This update addresses an issue that affects a Clustered Shared Volume (CSV). The CSV fails to come online. This occurs if you enable BitLocker and local CSV managed protectors, and the system recently rotated the BitLocker keys.

This update addresses an issue that might affect your audio. It might cause glitching or screeching. This occurs when the system is under a heavy load or wakes from sleep.

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Narrator. It fails to read items in dropdown lists in Microsoft Excel.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Remote Management (WinRM) client. The client returns an HTTP server error status (500). This error occurs when it runs a transfer job in the Storage Migration Service.

This update addresses an issue that affects Active Directory Users & Computers. It stops responding. This occurs when you use TaskPad view to enable or disable many objects at the same time.

This update affects the Group Policy Editor. It adds Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3 to the list of protocols that you can set.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Search. Windows Search fails inside of Windows container images.

This update addresses a rare issue that might cause an input destination to be null. This issue might occur when you attempt to convert a physical point to a logical point during hit testing. Because of this, the computer raises a stop error.

This update addresses an issue that affects Desired State Configuration. It loses its previously configured options. This occurs if metaconfig.mof is missing.

is missing. The update addresses an issue that affects the Remote Procedure Call Service ( rpcss.exe ). The issue might cause a race condition between the Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) and the Microsoft Remote Procedure Call (RPC) endpoint mapper.

). The issue might cause a race condition between the Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) and the Microsoft Remote Procedure Call (RPC) endpoint mapper. This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft PowerPoint. It stops responding on the Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD). This occurs when you use Visual Basic for Applications (VBA).

This update addresses an issue that affects the Fast Identity Online 2.0 (FIDO2) PIN credential icon. It does not appear on the credentials screen of an external monitor. This occurs when that monitor is attached to a closed laptop.

This update addresses an issue that affects the new Windows Runtime (WinRT) API. This issue stops an application from querying for location information using MBIM2.0+.

This update addresses an issue that affects USB printers. The system classifies them as multimedia devices even though they are not.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Microsoft HTML Application Host (HTA). This issue blocks code execution that uses Microsoft HTA. This occurs when you turn on Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) User Mode Code Integrity (UMCI) enforced mode.

This update affects the Group Policy Management Console. It addresses a scripting error in the Group Policy Preferences window.

This update addresses an issue that stops WDAC from parsing fields from binaries.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Simple Certificate Enrollment Protocol (SCEP) certificate. The system reports some SCEP certificate installations as failed. Instead, the system should report them as pending.

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft PowerPoint. It stops responding. This occurs when you use accessibility tools.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Notepad combo box in Settings. It fails to show all the available options.

This update addresses an issue that might affect Win32 and Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps. They might close when devices enter Modern Standby. Modern Standby is an expansion of the Connected Standby power model. This issue occurs if certain Bluetooth PhoneLink features are turned on. read more

On the other hand, the list of known issues is relatively short, though they still exist. You can read those below:

[Search on the Taskbar] If you have the Bing button in the search box on the taskbar and you restart your computer, you may see the daily rotating search highlight for some time before getting the Bing button back. [Live captions] On Arm64 devices, enhanced speech recognition support installed through the Language & Region settings page will require restarting live captions if you switch languages in the live captions Caption language menu.

Certain languages shown on the Language & Region settings page will indicate speech recognition support (e.g., Korean) but don’t yet have support for live captions.

When adding a language through the Language & Region settings page, language feature installation progress may become hidden, and you may not see install completion of “Enhanced speech recognition” (required by Live Captions). (You can use the language’s “Language options” to monitor progress.) If this happens, there may be an unexpected delay before the live caption setup experience detects this and lets you continue.

Captioning performance may be degraded in non-English languages and missing out-of-language filtering in non-English (United States) languages which means that incorrect captions will be shown for speech not in the caption language. read more

If you're a Windows Insider enrolled in the Beta channel, these updates should be installed for you automatically sooner rather than later. You can always install them manually by simply checking for updates using the Settings app. If you're on build 22621, you can check for updates again once you've installed this update to jump to build 22624 and get access to all the changes.

Source: Microsoft