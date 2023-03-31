Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft is rolling out a new build of Windows 11 to Insiders enrolled in the Dev channel, and as usual, it adds a few features that were previously available in the Dev and Canary channels. Today, it's builds 22624.1537 and 22621.1537 that are rolling out, and any new features are only available for the former. Those in the 22621 branch are only getting fixes.

The first major addition is support for access keys in the modern File Explorer context menu. Access keys let you quickly take certain actions by pressing the associated key on the keyboard after opening the context menu, and they were supported in the legacy context menus, but not the modern ones introduced with Windows 11 back in 2021. The fact that this is now in the Beta channel should mean we'll see it come to the general public in the next few months, which is certainly good news.

The File Explorer context menu in Windows 11 showing access keys for the available options

Microsoft is also bringing over a feature that was added to the Dev channel earlier this week. Now, it's possible to enable content adaptive brightness control (CABC) even when your computer is plugged in, and that also applies to desktop PCs. Previously, this feature was only available on laptops, and it was meant to extend battery life, but if you want to cut down your energy usage in general, now you have that option.

Content Adaptive Brightness Controls on Windows 11

The last major bit of news is the ability to create live kernel memory dumps using the Task Manager. This feature can be useful for developers to identify problems with specific apps, and it's something Microsoft has been testing for a while in both Canary and Dev channels.

Screenshot of Task Manager with the option to create live kernel memory dumps

Aside from this, it's mostly smaller changes. As we've seen in the Canary and Dev build, Microsoft is starting to deprecate some troubleshooter based on the Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool and transitioning to the Get Help app for a more modern experience. That means some of the troubleshooters linked in the Settings app are now redirecting to that app.

Another change, though this one applies to both builds 22624.1527 and 22621.1537, is that the search bar on the taskbar now shows a Bing icon to take you directly to the new Bing chat experience, assuming you've signed up and have been let into the Bing preview.

These builds do come with a long list of bug fixes, however. Some fixes are applicable only to build 22624.1537, but the bulk of them apply to both. You can read them below if you're interested:

On the other hand, the list of known issues is relatively short, though they still exist. You can read those below:

If you're a Windows Insider enrolled in the Beta channel, these updates should be installed for you automatically sooner rather than later. You can always install them manually by simply checking for updates using the Settings app. If you're on build 22621, you can check for updates again once you've installed this update to jump to build 22624 and get access to all the changes.

Source: Microsoft