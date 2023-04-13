Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft just rolled out two new Windows 11 builds to beta channel Windows Insiders. Those with new features rolling out will see build 22624.1610 and those who have new features off by default will see build 22621.1610. The highlight of this week's beta release comes in build 22624.1610 which is getting new presence sensor privacy settings and APIs. Other than that, it's the usual bug fixes.

Note the company also released Windows 11 build 22000.1879 (KB5025298) to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel on Windows 11. Then, Windows 11 build 22621.1631 (KB5025305) to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel on Windows 11, version 22H2. Though both are minor.

Everything about build 22624.1610

Presense-sensing-settings_1280x720-1024x576

Starting first with Build 22624.1610, there are the new presence sensor privacy settings and APIs. If your device has a presence sensor (many new laptops do), you can now manage which apps have access to that sensor. More specifically, the setting will be found under Settings > Privacy & Security > Presence sensing. App developers will also be able to target apps to request and read user presence information. The other changes in this release are below.

Changes and known issues in both Build 2621.1610 & build 22624.1610

Across both builds there's a single general fix relating to unsupported use of the registry. It's a compatibility issue, according to Microsoft. Other than that, there's a big set of known issues relating to search on the taskbar, the file explorer, and live captions. Check these out below.

Release Preview channel builds

This wasn't all the Windows Insider action today, either. Microsoft released Windows 11 Build 22000.1879 (KB5025298) to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel on the original version of Windows 11, it brings the following fixes. Nothing major to note here, though, as it's mainly bug patches for core areas of Windows.

For Windows Insiders who are in the Release Preview channel and running Windows 11 version 22H2, you'll see Windows 11 build 22621.1631. The changelog for this release is similar to the original Windows 11 version, but we're including it below anyway for your convenience.

Phew! That's all the Windows Insider action for this week. Microsoft has yet to announce a Dev Channel build, however. So, keep your eyes peeled. As always, these builds will be waiting for you in Windows Update. And, as a reminder, do update the Windows Subsystem for Android, too. It recently got support for picture-in-picture mode.