Microsoft has a late-day treat for Windows Insiders in the Beta channel. There are two new Windows 11 builds to download. Build 22623.1325 is for those who have new features rolling out, and build 22621.1325 is for those who have new features off by default. Across both builds, you can enjoy some new widgets for Spotify, Game Pass, Phone Link, and Messenger. This is on top of the usual bug tweaks that address issues Windows Insiders have reported.

New features in both builds

As we just said, the highlight feature for both of these builds is the new widgets. You can go to the widgets collection in the Microsoft Store to get the latest version of the Spotify, Game Pass, Phone Link, and Messenger apps to grab these widgets. You should then see the widgets on the board by clicking the "+" button at the top-right to pin them down wherever you please. This is all possible because of Windows App SDK 1.2 which lets developers create widgets for their apps. Previously, this feature was only available in the lesser stable Windows 11 Dev Channel, so it's nice to see the expansion here, too.

Widgets in Windows 11

Note that this release also brings a new policy that enables commercial customers to enable features introduced via servicing (outside of the annual feature update) that are off by default for devices that have their Windows updates managed. If you're an IT admin, you can learn more about this through Microsoft.

Fixes for both builds

Across both of these builds, Microsoft rolled out a laundry list of changes. These impact bugs with printers, Task View, Bluetooth keyboards, and more. We've included everything you need to know below.

Other changes and fixes in build 22623.1325

With just build 22623.1325, Microsoft has added the ability to see AI-powered recommended content within your Start menu for devices that are Azure Active Directory joined. You'll see things that consumers with regular Windows 11 are familiar with, like suggested files, and other content you might have commented on or opened before. This is in addition to a fix that caused the taskbar to be cut off after resolution changes.

That's all for this week's action in the Beta channel. As a reminder, if you're also running the Dev channel version of Windows 11, you got a new release on Wednesday. That build added live caption support in more languages, and a revamped Microsoft Store with a new cleaner UI for featured products on the store's home page, a cleaner search result page, and cleaner designs for product cards for apps.

Source: Microsoft