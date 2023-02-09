Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft has released two beta channel Windows 11 builds. There is build 22623.1255 for those with new features rolling out and also build 22621.1255 for those with new features off by default. Both are small releases, but the treat that'll come with these builds is the new tabbed interface in the Notepad app, which was once only available for Windows Insiders in the Dev channel.

As we previously noted, the tabbed interface in the Notepad app is quite similar to the tabbed interface for File Explorer. It'll let you create and open multiple files at once in one Notepad window, and you even can customize if new files open in a new tab or window by default. Other changes that come along with this are new shortcut keys to help switch between tabs. You should see these changes in version 11.2301.17.0 of the app.

Screenshot of the Windows 11 Notepad app with two tabs open

That said, Microsoft is only noting the fixes for build 22623.1255 this week. These cover the Taskbar and System Tray, Task Manager. There's only seven this week, fixing problems where the Start Menu might not open, the Taskbar might disappear and where drop-downs in the settings for Taskbar might not match your theme. The full change log is below.

If you're a Dev Channel Windows Insider, you got a new build today too. The Dev Channel release is also quite small, but it makes it easier to copy 2FA codes from notifications. That's all the Windows Insider action for the week, and you should see all of these builds waiting for you in Windows Update today.

Source: Microsoft