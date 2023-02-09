Microsoft has released two beta channel Windows 11 builds. There is build 22623.1255 for those with new features rolling out and also build 22621.1255 for those with new features off by default. Both are small releases, but the treat that'll come with these builds is the new tabbed interface in the Notepad app, which was once only available for Windows Insiders in the Dev channel.

As we previously noted, the tabbed interface in the Notepad app is quite similar to the tabbed interface for File Explorer. It'll let you create and open multiple files at once in one Notepad window, and you even can customize if new files open in a new tab or window by default. Other changes that come along with this are new shortcut keys to help switch between tabs. You should see these changes in version 11.2301.17.0 of the app.

That said, Microsoft is only noting the fixes for build 22623.1255 this week. These cover the Taskbar and System Tray, Task Manager. There's only seven this week, fixing problems where the Start Menu might not open, the Taskbar might disappear and where drop-downs in the settings for Taskbar might not match your theme. The full change log is below.

Fixed an issue where Start would open behind the taskbar when entering it while using the touch keyboard.

Fixed an issue where the taskbar would disappear when switching from Task view to a Win32 app icon through the tablet-optimized taskbar.

Process names typed into the search box should no longer unexpected get spellchecked.

Fixed a couple of issues with how Narrator was reading out content in Task Manager.

Fixed an issue where the dropdowns in settings might not match your currently selected theme.

When using search on the App History page, results should no longer suddenly disappear.

If you open the Default Start Page dropdown in settings, clicking the Task Manager window should make the dropdown disappear now. read more

If you're a Dev Channel Windows Insider, you got a new build today too. The Dev Channel release is also quite small, but it makes it easier to copy 2FA codes from notifications. That's all the Windows Insider action for the week, and you should see all of these builds waiting for you in Windows Update today.

Source: Microsoft