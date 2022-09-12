Latest Windows 11 Beta channel builds brings these fixes and tweaks

To kick off the week, Microsoft is releasing two new Windows 11 Beta channel builds. As always, with the split in the beta channel, there’s one new build for those who are getting new features, and another new build for those who are getting new features off by default. To be more precise, build 22622.598 is for those with new features rolling out, and build 22621.598 is with new features off by default. Both of these are the same for now, with just a few minor fixes to differentiate the two.

We’ll start with Windows 11 build 22622.598 which is for Windows Insiders in the Beta channel who have new features on. There’s an important settings change in this build. Microsoft says, for the time being, you will no longer be able to uninstall apps with inter-dependencies. Examples include Steam and games running on Steam. You will, though, be able to modify and uninstall Win32 apps without inter-dependencies. Other than that, there are a few fixes for File Explorer related to crashing. These can be seen below.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Fixes in Build 22622.598 Fixed an issue leading to a small set of Insiders with “launch folder windows in a separate process” not being able to launch File Explorer in the last two flights due to an explorer.exe crash.

Fixed an issue where you couldn’t interact with the top part of File Explorer (with the address bar) when File Explorer was full screen (F11).

Fixed an issue where command bar items like copy, paste, and empty recycle bin may unexpectedly not be enabled when they should be.

For both Windows 11 build 22621.598 & Windows 11 build 22622.598, there are two fixes. One relates to correcting an issue where you might get a duplicate print queue. The second fix is for an issue that affected Roaming User Profiles. Previously, after you sign in or sign out, some of your settings might not have been restored.

As always, these early Windows 11 builds come with known issues. There’s one this week across both builds. Clicking the network icon on the Lock screen does not work and will crash the Lock screen and may require you to reboot to login. After logging in, you can switch between wireless networks as needed.

Source: Microsoft