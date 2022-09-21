Latest Windows 11 Beta builds address issue with daylight savings time in Chile

Microsoft is releasing two new Windows 11 builds to the Beta channel Windows Insiders. As usual, there’s one new build for those who have new features enabled, and a separate build for those who have new features off by default. The build for those with new features is build 22622.601. Those with new features off will see build 22621.601. This week, both builds are getting the same fixes.

The most notable fixes for both build 22621.601 & build 22622.601 have to do with daylight saving time in Chile. Microsoft updated the start date for this accordingly. In Windows settings, it now will start on September 11, 2022, instead of on September 4, 2022. There are also three other fixes covering some smaller parts of the operating system, as seen below:

We fixed the issue where clicking the network icon on the Lock screen would not work and would crash the Lock screen.

We reduced the power that the Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol uses on some devices when they are in Sleep mode.

We fixed an issue that affects Dual SIM calling. If you select no SIM on your phone and initiate a call on your device, Dual SIM functionality does not work.

Both of these builds have a single known issue to report this week. Microsoft is looking into reports that audio might stop working for some Insiders in recent Beta Channel builds. The company did not provide any workaround for this, but if you happen to run into this issue, first report it through the Feedback Hub. You can then try to roll back to your previous Windows 11 build through Windows Update settings. You also can also try using the built-in diagnostic tool by right-clicking on the sound icon and choosing Troubleshoot sound problems.

Microsoft also released a Dev Channel Windows 11 build today. That build is another minor one, adding SMB authentication rate limiter behavior changes. As always, you’ll find your respective build waiting for you in Windows Update.

Source: Microsoft