Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Windows Insiders in the Beta channel are being treated to a new update for Windows 11 today, bringing the build number to 22624.1465 or 22621.1465, depending on whether you've opted into testing additional features. For the former build, this update adds some of the capabilities that have been available in the Dev (and now Canary) channels for some time, starting with expanded language support for live captions.

Indeed, live captions originally debuted with Windows 11 version 22H2, but they were only available for English users in the United States. With this update, Microsoft is adding support for more English dialects, such as the UK and India, but also for new languages. That includes French, German, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Italian, Chinese, and Japanese. This is also on top of recent updates that expanded voice access support for additional English variants (though no other languages are supported yet).

Screenshot of a Windows 11 desktop displaying live captions in Japanese at the top of the screen

Other features are a bit more niche, but there are still some interesting updates. For Chinese users, the Chinese IME can now provide cloud suggestions powered by Bing so you can quickly type in popular words in Simplified Chinese. Another relatively small change is that the options for when the touch keyboard should appear now use a dropdown menu containing three options (Always, When no keyboard attached, or Never), instead of the single checkbox that was available before. Previously, it wasn't possible for the touch keyboard to be set to always appear.

For organizations, there's also the new multi-app kiosk mode. This isn't a new feature to Windows in general, but it is new to Windows 11, which originally launched with support for single-app kiosk mode only. Now, organizations with computers available to multiple users or the general public can restrict what apps can be run on a given machine, without being limited to a single app.

A couple of even smaller tweaks are also included in this build, such as a new network icon on the taskbar for when the user is connected to a VPN. The redesigned voice access commands app that was introduced in a recent update has also been tweaked to include all the available commands and related information.

vpn-icon-system-tray

All of that is exclusive to users running build 22624.1465, but there are some fixes rolling out that are applicable to both builds. These are also the same ones mentioned in the Patch Tuesday updates earlier this week, which were rolled out to the general public.

Of course, there are still some known issues with these updates, as teens to be the case with any preview software. A couple of issues specifically affect Arm64 devices, such as the Surface Pro 9. You can read more about those below:

As per usual, Windows Insiders in the Beta channel can download these updates by heading into the Settings app and checking for updates. These changes should make their way to the general public in the next few months.

Source: Microsoft