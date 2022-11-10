Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft is rolling out two new Windows 11 beta channel builds to close out the week. As usual, the first build (22623.891) is for those who have new features on and enables the most exciting things like tweaks to the task manager. The second build (22621.891) is for those with new features off by default and just patches a few bugs in Windows 11.

On build 22623.891, there are a set of good tweaks to the Task Manager. The first is a new process filtering ability, so you can filter and search for processes based on binary name, PID, or publisher name. Microsoft says filters will apply as you switch between pages and sees it as a quick way to single out problematic processes. The second tweak adds the ability to use a preferred theme in Task Manager regardless of your active light or dark theme on Windows.

task-manager-filter-1024x451

Smaller task manager changes in this release include support for themes for in-app dialogues, and an improved efficiency mode dialogue that adds a "Do not ask me again" box. You can see the other changes and improvements in this release by checking below.

As for what's changed in the second beta channel release, both build 22621.891 & build 22623.891 bring these sets of fixes. There are a bunch of core changes across File Explorer, Microsoft Defender, and other critical pieces of Windows 11.

If you plan to install these builds, there's also a set of known issues. The issues impact the Task Manager, Taskbar, and System Tray. Check them out below.

Microsoft also has a warning message for Beta channel Windows Insiders. Those who are on build 22622 will get moved to build 22623 with an enablement package soon. The package will bump the build number for those with new features getting rolled out, and make it easier to tell apart from other devices in the Beta channel with new features off. Those who are in the group with new features turned off by default can also check for updates and choose to install the update that will have features rolling out.

Source: Microsoft