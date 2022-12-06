Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft has released new Windows 11 builds for Windows Insiders who are enrolled in the Beta Channel. As usual, there are two builds, depending on if you're an Insider that has new features on or off by default. Build 22623.1028 is for those who have new features rolling out. And build 22621.1028 is for those who have new features off by default. Both are focused on bug fixes with the Taskbar and system tray.

Starting first with build 22623.1028, there's just one general note that Microsoft had, relating to addressing explorer.exe crashing repeatedly when in safe mode. Other than that, there's a good set of fixes for the Taskbar, system tray, and search. Microsoft even fixed the issue where the Task Manager wasn't showing the right colors. We included all of these below. A lot of these issues could have impacted the everyday performance of PCs, so it's great that Microsoft has patched these up.

Moving to build 22623.1028, there's just one fix for an issue that impacted some games and applications. The issue was related to GPU performance debugging, according to Microsoft. Other than that, there's nothing else Microsoft noted. Just these known issues complete this week's builds.

That's all to mention, but do note that Microsoft has started the December 2022 Windows Insider bug bash. Now's your chance to try out quests in the Feedback Hub and submit feedback to Microsoft through December 12 to help improve Windows 11 for everyone. Once complete, you'll get a fancy badge in your profile.

