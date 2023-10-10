Key Takeaways Microsoft is merging the WIndows 11 Beta channel

From now on, to get new features first in the Beta channel, you'll have to toggle on "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" in Windows Update.

If you want the features gradually, you can turn off the toggle.

Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22635 also introduces the Windows Ink experience for using pen on text boxes that was previously removed and a new icon for Copilot on the taskbar.

Fixes include addressing crashes in File Explorer, sign-in delays with a connected tablet pen, and syncing issues with iCloud Calendar and Contacts.

Microsoft has rolled out Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22635.2419. This new build is available for Beta channel Windows insiders, and it's a notable one since it's rolling out to all Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. Microsoft is no longer spilling build numbers in this channel, and will instead have everyone on the same build. New features will be coming via Controlled Feature Rollout for those running build 22635. Microsoft is also shifting to documenting new features, improvements, and fixes that are being gradually rolled out for Insiders. All that said, here's the scoop.

How to get new features in the Beta channel first

According to Microsoft, if you're enrolled in the Beta Channel and want to get new Windows 11 features first, you'll have to turn on the toggle for Get the latest updates as soon as they're available in Windows Update. If you opt to keep this toggle trend off, you'll only gradually get the features. Note that revision numbers for build 22635 will still be incremented each week, since today's is .2419 but don't assume that this build number will come to other channels.

What's new and changed in Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22635.2419

Of the features that are gradually being rolled out to everyone in the Beta channel, there's a big one to notice. Microsoft is enabling the Windows Ink experience where you could use a pen to write on any text or edit field in Windows. Microsoft is also rolling out the new icon for Copilot on Windows on the taskbar. Otherwise, the other fixes are below.

Fixed an issue where explorer.exe was crashing for Insiders in the previous flight when you tried to open File Explorer by using Open File Location in an app.

This update addresses an issue that causes delays when you sign in. This occurs when a tablet pen is connected to your device.

This update addresses an issue that affects iCloud Calendar and Contacts. Outlooks fails to properly sync them when you use the iCloud for Windows app. To resume syncing, follow the steps in this Apple Support article.

We’ve improved the look and feel of Windows license pages in the Microsoft Store to be consistent with Windows 11. The pages provide comparison tables between Windows editions to help make it easier to choose what license is best for you. read more

That's all for this week. As always, you'll find these builds waiting for you in Windows Update. As a special treat to celebrate 9 years of the Windows Insider Program, Microsoft is also offering wallpapers for download. There's a light theme version and a dark theme version.