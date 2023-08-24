Key Takeaways Microsoft has released Windows 11 builds 22621.2262 and 22631.2262 to the Beta Channel.

Build 22631.2262 introduces a redesigned settings home page, backup and restore improvements, and other changes to improve performance and fix various issues.

Build 22621.2262 mainly consists of bug fixes and patches, with known issues impacting both builds, such as the missing "Check for updates" button.

Microsoft just released Windows 11 build 22621.2262 and build 22631.2262 (KB5029339) to Beta Channel Windows Insiders. Build 22631.2262 is for those with new features rolling out and build 22621.2262 is for those with new features off by default. This is what Microsoft calls an LCU update, meaning it's bringing lots of new features for those who have build 22631.2262 installed. Of those new features is a redesigned settings home page, and backup and restore improvements.

If you're struggling to download this build, you can manually trigger a download. There's a known issue in these builds that might have disabled the Check for Updates button in Windows 11 settings. Just the run dialogue and enter the USOClient StartInteractiveScan command.

Everything new in Windows 11 Beta channel build 22631.2262

Starting with the new stuff, there's the updated settings home page in build 22631.2262. It's shifted things around a bit so that settings are more dynamic and personalized with a quicker view of things that matter most on your device. There are now interactive cards for account-related settings, cloud storage, personalization account recovery, Microsoft 365, personalization, Xbox, and Bluetooth devices. This is designed to get to more important settings in fewer clicks. Check it out in the graphic above

Other than that, Microsoft is also introducing a new Windows backup app, so you can back up your PC and move to a new one. You'll also see options to back up app pins and settings. The Windows 11 out-of-the-box experience will prompt you to restore from these settings, and it even includes restoring desktop applications, too that are available in the Microsoft Store. The other changes int his build can be seen below.

Made some changes which should noticeably help improve the performance of the “calculating” phase when sending a large number of files at once in File Explorer to the recycle bin.

Building off the Cast improvements introduced with Build 22631.2129, we have updated the Cast flyout in Quick Settings with additional support for you in case you face any trouble discovering nearby displays, fixing connections, and more.

You can now instantly sync your Windows accent color with the devices around you with the “Match my Windows accent color” toggle under “Effects” for Dynamic Lighting via Settings > Personalization > Dynamic Lighting.

We have added the ability to choose a custom color to light up your devices with.

Fixed an issue where after upgrading the Bluetooth icon in the system tray might not display in the system tray after upgrade even though your PC supported Bluetooth and the Bluetooth options were shown in Settings.

Fixed an issue where the new bell icon might be very difficult to see in some cases because it was using a dark outline when your taskbar was dark.

Fixed an issue where the titles were missing from taskbar previews when turning on tablet-optimized taskbar while using uncombined taskbar.

Fixed an issue where app icons on the taskbar would become empty (with no icon) in recent Insider builds after switching between desktops.

Fixed an issue where if the taskbar was set to uncombined it would still show animations even if they’d been turned off.

Disabled the setting for uncombining taskbar buttons on other screens by default when no secondary monitors are connected.

Fixed an issue where using drag to rearrange icons in the overflow area wasn’t working well when the taskbar was set to uncombined.

Fixed an issue where uncombined taskbar’s app indicators weren’t shown correctly after it showed something was being downloaded.

Fixed an issue where the hidden icons flyout might close unexpectedly when using keyboard navigation to move focus between icons.

Fixed an issue where in some cases, the context menu background in File Explorer appeared transparent. This also impacted the command bar dropdown menus.

Fixed an issue where the context menu and dropdown menus in File Explorer weren’t working with touch.

Fixed an issue which was causing the search box in File Explorer to not work well with IMEs.

Fixed a white flash in dark mode when switching between Home and Gallery.

Fixed an issue impacted File Explorer reliability.

Fixed an issue where “Automatically type into the Search Box” wasn’t working when File Explorer was open to Home.

Fixed an issue where pasting using the context menu in the address bar wasn’t working (or other context menu actions in the address bar).

Added a little more space between Home in the navigation page and the bottom of the command bar.

Fixed an issue where typing with the Japanese and Chinese IMEs may not have performed as expected in certain apps in the last few flights when you had selected the option to use the previous version of the IME. If you are continuing to experience issues with this build installed, please file feedback.

Fixed an issue where when inking into a text field, if you were writing in Chinese, certain characters were being perceived as taps and not working.

Fixed an issue where inking into a text field while magnifier was running was not working well as the ink was offset.

Fixed an issue which could cause sporadic explorer.exe crashes when using an HDR wallpaper.

Fixed an issue where Task Manager was crashing when using the reset to default button in Settings.

Did some work to help improve the performance when switching between different pages in Task Manager.

Everything new in Everything new in both build 22621.2262 & build 22631.2262

If you're wondering what's changed in the other build that doesn't come with any new features, the TL;DR is that it's not much. There are just the usual bug fixes and patches. There are also some known issues that impact both builds. Here's what you need to know.

We fixed the issue causing the “Check for updates” button to not appear as expected under Settings > Windows Update. After updating to this build, the “Check for updates” button should appear as expected. If you are on the previous Beta Channel flight, you can manually check for updates by opening Windows Terminal (or the Run dialog) and entering the USOClient StartInteractiveScan command which will perform the same function as clicking the “Check for updates” button in Windows Update. Note that running the command will not display any output. To confirm that the operation was successful, you can run the command while the Windows Update settings page is open. You should see your device checking for updates.

Fixed an issue where removing a monitor while connected to a Cloud PC could result in a black screen with only a mouse visible in recent builds.

We’re working on the fix for an issue causing explorer.exe to crash on the login screen when attempting to enter safe mode.

Investigating an issue where the icons on your desktop may all go blank. Right-click and refresh on the desktop will bypass the issue if it occurs.

You may see some of the strings are NOT localized to the selected language. This will be fixed in a future flight.

That's all the action so far this week in the Windows Insider program. Microsoft hasn't yet pushed a Dev Channel build, but when it does, we'll have coverage for you. If you're not a Windows Insider, and you're running the stable version of Windows 11, you did get your own preview update this week. It's the August optional update, which adds new ways to tweak app defaults.