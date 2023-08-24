Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft has released Windows 11 builds 22621.2262 and 22631.2262 to the Beta Channel.
  • Build 22631.2262 introduces a redesigned settings home page, backup and restore improvements, and other changes to improve performance and fix various issues.
  • Build 22621.2262 mainly consists of bug fixes and patches, with known issues impacting both builds, such as the missing "Check for updates" button.

Microsoft just released Windows 11 build 22621.2262 and build 22631.2262 (KB5029339) to Beta Channel Windows Insiders. Build 22631.2262 is for those with new features rolling out and build 22621.2262 is for those with new features off by default. This is what Microsoft calls an LCU update, meaning it's bringing lots of new features for those who have build 22631.2262 installed. Of those new features is a redesigned settings home page, and backup and restore improvements.

If you're struggling to download this build, you can manually trigger a download. There's a known issue in these builds that might have disabled the Check for Updates button in Windows 11 settings. Just the run dialogue and enter the USOClient StartInteractiveScan command.

Everything new in Windows 11 Beta channel build 22631.2262

settings-homepage
Source: Microsoft

Starting with the new stuff, there's the updated settings home page in build 22631.2262. It's shifted things around a bit so that settings are more dynamic and personalized with a quicker view of things that matter most on your device. There are now interactive cards for account-related settings, cloud storage, personalization account recovery, Microsoft 365, personalization, Xbox, and Bluetooth devices. This is designed to get to more important settings in fewer clicks. Check it out in the graphic above

Other than that, Microsoft is also introducing a new Windows backup app, so you can back up your PC and move to a new one. You'll also see options to back up app pins and settings. The Windows 11 out-of-the-box experience will prompt you to restore from these settings, and it even includes restoring desktop applications, too that are available in the Microsoft Store. The other changes int his build can be seen below.

Everything new in Everything new in both build 22621.2262 & build 22631.2262

If you're wondering what's changed in the other build that doesn't come with any new features, the TL;DR is that it's not much. There are just the usual bug fixes and patches. There are also some known issues that impact both builds. Here's what you need to know.

That's all the action so far this week in the Windows Insider program. Microsoft hasn't yet pushed a Dev Channel build, but when it does, we'll have coverage for you. If you're not a Windows Insider, and you're running the stable version of Windows 11, you did get your own preview update this week. It's the August optional update, which adds new ways to tweak app defaults.