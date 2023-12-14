Key Takeaways Windows 365 features, such as a custom company logo on the login screen and enhanced boot mode, are rolling out in the Windows 11 Beta channel.

Additional changes include improved accessibility for Narrator users, selectable dump file locations, and new options like "Edit with Notepad" and a character count display in File Explorer.

Windows 11 testers in the Beta channel have a few new features to look forward to today, as the company is rolling out a new build to Insiders. Build 22635.2915 is now available, and it comes with some changes to how new features are delivered. Going forward, Microsoft will be making use of the toggle that was recently added to the Windows Update, so these changes are only for those with it turned On. Anyway, the build comes with some extra features for voice access, screencasting, Windows 365 boot, and more. Here's everything you need to know.

New features for voice access

To begin, Microsoft is extending voice access support for other languages. The list includes French (France), French (Canada), German, Spanish (Spain) and Spanish (Mexico). You'll be able to download a speech model to enable on-device recognition of voice data the first time the feature is turned off. Other than that, additional features include Multi-display support. With this, you can now use all voice access features on multiple displays, including number and grid overlays. You'll even be able to use voice shortcuts to create your commands for tasks like opening URLs using your voice.

Screen casting improvements

This build also rolls out some screen casting improvements. Microsoft is introducing improvements that focus on educating users about the Cast feature and improving its discoverability in Windows 11. You should notice that when multitasking and switching between windows, you might get a suggestion to cast. The Cast flyout itself has also been updated with new support options, should you have issues with displays.

Windows 365 features

Several of the Windows 365 features that hit the Dev channel last week are now rolling out in the Beta channel as well. There's a dedicated boot mode, a customized company logo and name on the login screen, a final safe mechanism, and a bunch of other things.

With the Windows 365 Boot mode, you can boot to your Windows 365 Cloud PC from your designated company-owned device. You will be able to seamlessly login to your Windows 365 Cloud PC from Windows 11 login. page You'll also no longer need to wait for the sign-in process to the Cloud PC to complete, only to find out Windows 365 Boot failed due to network issues or incomplete setup. Other changes are below.

Manage local PC settings through Windows 365 Boot: With this feature, it is now easier for you to access and manage sound, display, and other device specific settings of their local PC directly from your Cloud PC in under Windows 365 Boot.

With this feature, it is now easier for you to access and manage sound, display, and other device specific settings of their local PC directly from your Cloud PC in under Windows 365 Boot. You can now disconnect from their Cloud PC directly from their local PC. This can be done by going to Local PC > Task view > Right click on the Cloud PC button > Disconnect.

Desktop indicators to differentiate between Cloud PC and local PC for Windows 365 Switch: You will now see the term “Cloud PC” and “Local PC” on the desktop indicator when you switch between your respective PCs.

You will now see the term “Cloud PC” and “Local PC” on the desktop indicator when you switch between your respective PCs. You will now see updates regarding the Cloud PC connection status and the connection timeout indicator while waiting on the connection screen. read more

Other changes

Capping out this build are some other smaller changes. As a reminder, Microsoft is transitioning from Windows Speech Recognition (WSR) to voice access. Microsoft is also introducing the ability to quickly give your device a more friendly name to identify sharing to and from with nearby share under Settings > System > Nearby sharing. The other new features can be seen below.

Narrator users can now use voice access to open applications, dictate text and interact with elements on the screen using their voice. Narrator users can use voice access to give Narrator commands using their voice .

When creating a dump file for a process, the dump file location should be selectable now, so you can copy it out.

Made some improvements to help address an issue where the background could be seen jumping when switching between desktops.

Edit with Notepad: Easily access Notepad for file modifications directly from File Explorer. Just right-click on any file or multiple files in File Explorer to find the [Edit with Notepad]

Easily access Notepad for file modifications directly from File Explorer. Just right-click on any file or multiple files in File Explorer to find the [Edit with Notepad] Character Count: Keep track of your document’s length with the new character count display in the status bar read more

That's pretty much everything this week. You'll find this build waiting for you in Windows Update as always. But keep in mind it is the final Windows 11 Beta channel build for 2023. Microsoft is going on holiday for Christmas and the New Year, and there won't be any new releases next week.