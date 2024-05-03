Key Takeaways

  • Duplicate tabs now available in File Explorer for easier file management.
  • Copilot is now back to its usual state after a few experiments with Insiders.
  • Bug fixes include File Explorer, Task Manager improvements in Beta channel update.

The week may be almost over, but Microsoft is sending us off into the weekend with a neat little feature for Windows Insiders on the Beta channel. The company is rolling out a new update for this channel, which brings the OS build number to 22635.3570, and it comes with a single major addition, that being the ability to duplicate tabs in File Explorer.

Window with light shining through and Windows 11 text
File Explorer tabs get more useful

Duplicate tab File Explorer

One of the big new features for File Explorer in Windows 11 is the ability to use multiple tabs in the same window, making it easier to manage your files. However, the implementation has always been a bit undercooked for multiple reasons. This new update addresses at least one of them. Now, if you want to open a new tab in the same location you're currently in, you can simply right-click that tab and choose the new Duplicate tab option. This way, you don't have to navigate all the way from the Home page again.

That's about all that's new in terms of major features, but there is one notable change in regards to Copilot. For the past few weeks, Microsoft has been experimenting with some ideas for Copilot, like being able to resize the Copilot window like a normal app, or more contextual Copilot icons appearing in certain circumstances. Microsoft is pausing all of these experimens and reverting to the typical Copilot experience. This change is also rolling out in the Dev channel, which also received an update today, to build 26120.461.

Windows Copilot in a separate Window
Image Credit: Microsoft

Bug fixes are also in tow

Of course, aside from the more notable changes, there are also some fixes in tow. One of them is also related to Copilot, which should no longer open automatically when your computer starts. Much like the change mentioned above, this fix is rolling out in both the Dev and Beta channels.

That's pretty much all that's new in the Dev channel this week, aside from "general improvements and fixes". However, the Beta channel has a longer list of fixes. We'll leave it below if you're interested:

There are still some known issues in this build, though, mostly related to Widgets. Either way, if you're a Windows Insider and you want to grab these updates, you can simply check for updates in the Settings app, or wait for it to be downloaded automatically.