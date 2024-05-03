Key Takeaways Duplicate tabs now available in File Explorer for easier file management.

Copilot is now back to its usual state after a few experiments with Insiders.

Bug fixes include File Explorer, Task Manager improvements in Beta channel update.

The week may be almost over, but Microsoft is sending us off into the weekend with a neat little feature for Windows Insiders on the Beta channel. The company is rolling out a new update for this channel, which brings the OS build number to 22635.3570, and it comes with a single major addition, that being the ability to duplicate tabs in File Explorer.

File Explorer tabs get more useful

One of the big new features for File Explorer in Windows 11 is the ability to use multiple tabs in the same window, making it easier to manage your files. However, the implementation has always been a bit undercooked for multiple reasons. This new update addresses at least one of them. Now, if you want to open a new tab in the same location you're currently in, you can simply right-click that tab and choose the new Duplicate tab option. This way, you don't have to navigate all the way from the Home page again.

That's about all that's new in terms of major features, but there is one notable change in regards to Copilot. For the past few weeks, Microsoft has been experimenting with some ideas for Copilot, like being able to resize the Copilot window like a normal app, or more contextual Copilot icons appearing in certain circumstances. Microsoft is pausing all of these experimens and reverting to the typical Copilot experience. This change is also rolling out in the Dev channel, which also received an update today, to build 26120.461.

Image Credit: Microsoft

Bug fixes are also in tow

Of course, aside from the more notable changes, there are also some fixes in tow. One of them is also related to Copilot, which should no longer open automatically when your computer starts. Much like the change mentioned above, this fix is rolling out in both the Dev and Beta channels.

That's pretty much all that's new in the Dev channel this week, aside from "general improvements and fixes". However, the Beta channel has a longer list of fixes. We'll leave it below if you're interested:

For Insiders with toggle on [File Explorer] Fixed a memory leak when interacting with archive folders in File Explorer.

Fixed a few issues impacting File Explorer reliability.

Made a change to help fix an issue which could cause the spacing between your desktop icons to become extremely wide.

Fixed a timing issue where if you start a search from Home in File Explorer, it may unexpectedly show no results the first time you tried.

Did some work to help address an issue where the address bar dropdown might appear unexpectedly while you were using File Explorer. [Task Manager] Updated the units (from MHz to MT/s) for DDR speed.

Fixed an issue where the Safely Remove Hardware option for ejecting USB devices wouldn’t work if Task Manager was open.

Did some work to ensure Task Manager releases process handles quickly when terminating processes.

Made some more improvements to help with Task Manager reliability.

We have improved the performance when changing the sort order.

Made multiple improvements to overall accessibility of Task Manager, including improving keyboard focus, tab navigation, text scaling, names of items read out by screen readers, and more.

We made it a little easier to resize Task Manager when trying to resize by grabbing the top of the window. For everyone in the Beta channel [Start menu] We fixed the issue causing a component related to upgrading and restoring data from Windows Backup called “Global.WindowsMigration” to incorrectly show under the Start menu > All apps. read more

There are still some known issues in this build, though, mostly related to Widgets. Either way, if you're a Windows Insider and you want to grab these updates, you can simply check for updates in the Settings app, or wait for it to be downloaded automatically.