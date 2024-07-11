Key Takeaways You can now duplicate File Explorer tabs in the Beta branch by right-clicking them.

Adding tabs to File Explorer was one of the better changes Microsoft made to its operating system. It keeps everything tidy and prevents the need for a heap of separate Explorer windows just to get the job done. Now, Microsoft has made this excellent feature even better by letting users duplicate an existing Explorer tab, which is super handy for organizing your files.

Microsoft adds a duplicate command to Explorer tabs

As announced by Microsoft, the latest Release Preview channel contains some interesting new features. You won't be able to use them right away on the Release channel, as the features are still in testing; however, they should be coming to the main branch of Windows 11 very soon.

The biggest change is the ability to duplicate tabs in File Explorer. You can do this by right-clicking the tab you want to clone and clicking "duplicate." This will make a new tab identical to the one you duplicated, which can be really handy if you want a copy of a specific tab. Microsoft is also taking the time to improve File Explorer's performance by patching out crashes and weird visual bugs.

Some other notable features include dragging pinned apps from the Start menu to the taskbar, improving the "End Task" process that skips the confirmation box that you want to end a hung process, and a fix for a memory leak in Windows Defender. If you don't see the features on the Release Preview right away, hold tight; Microsoft is rolling them out to all of its users in phases, so you should get them eventually. If you're interested in all the notes, you can check them out on the Windows Blogs website and in the expandable box below: