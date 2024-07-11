Key Takeaways
- You can now duplicate File Explorer tabs in the Beta branch by right-clicking them.
- New features in the Release Preview channel also include improved task management and performance fixes.
- The rollout of updates is gradual; so these enhancements will eventually reach all Insider users.
Adding tabs to File Explorer was one of the better changes Microsoft made to its operating system. It keeps everything tidy and prevents the need for a heap of separate Explorer windows just to get the job done. Now, Microsoft has made this excellent feature even better by letting users duplicate an existing Explorer tab, which is super handy for organizing your files.
Microsoft adds a duplicate command to Explorer tabs
As announced by Microsoft, the latest Release Preview channel contains some interesting new features. You won't be able to use them right away on the Release channel, as the features are still in testing; however, they should be coming to the main branch of Windows 11 very soon.
The biggest change is the ability to duplicate tabs in File Explorer. You can do this by right-clicking the tab you want to clone and clicking "duplicate." This will make a new tab identical to the one you duplicated, which can be really handy if you want a copy of a specific tab. Microsoft is also taking the time to improve File Explorer's performance by patching out crashes and weird visual bugs.
Some other notable features include dragging pinned apps from the Start menu to the taskbar, improving the "End Task" process that skips the confirmation box that you want to end a hung process, and a fix for a memory leak in Windows Defender. If you don't see the features on the Release Preview right away, hold tight; Microsoft is rolling them out to all of its users in phases, so you should get them eventually. If you're interested in all the notes, you can check them out on the Windows Blogs website and in the expandable box below:
- [Notification for Windows Share in China] * New! For nearby sharing to work, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth must be on. If they are off when you turn on nearby sharing, Windows will ask you to allow them to be turned on. This feature might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually.
- [File Explorer] * New! When you right-click a tab, you have the choice to duplicate it. This feature might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually.
- [Start menu] * New! You can drag apps from the Pinned section of the menu and pin them to the taskbar. This feature might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually.
-
[File Explorer] * Improves File Explorer reliability, by addressing multiple crashes and hangs. Also, addressed multiple other issues listed as follows. Fixes for these issues might not be available to all users because they will roll out gradually:
- File Explorer leaks memory leak when interacting with archive folders.
- The spacing between your desktop icons unexpectedly may become extremely wide.
- Starting a search from Home in File Explorer may unexpectedly show no results the first time you attempt a search.
- The address bar dropdown appears unexpectedly sometimes while you are using File Explorer, for example when renaming a file.
- After a DWM crash, when you open File Explorer it may just show a blank area on top instead of rending the area correctly.
- File Explorer doesn’t react when using the back and forward buttons on a mouse while hovering over the Recommended Files section of Home.
- The search box doesn’t show the correct folder name when you are in Gallery.
- Pictures in File Explorer Gallery might flash or flicker when scrolling.
- When using the save dialog, if you try to save a file to Gallery in File Explorer shows an error.
- [End Task] * Updated the logic for the “End Task” option in the taskbar so that it no longer shows a Not Responding dialog to give confirmation before ending the task. This option is available for users who have enabled End Task under Settings > System > For Developers.
- [FrameShutdownDelay] The browser ignores its value in the “HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main” registry key.
- [Group Policy Preferences Item Level Targeting (ILT) and Local Users and Groups] You cannot choose a group from the target domain for ILT. Also, you cannot choose an account from Local Users and Groups. The forest does not appear. This issue occurs when you deploy multiple forests, and the target domain has a one-way trust with the domain of the admin. This issue affects Enhanced Security Admin Environment (ESAE), Hardened Forests (HF), or Privileged Access Management (PAM) deployments.
- [Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCPIP)] The issue causes high CPU usage and loss of packets. It also affects TCP connection success rates.
- [NetAdapterCx module] A system stops responding when large amounts of data travel over Wi-Fi. This issue occurs on devices that have certain wireless network cards.
- [Universal Print clients] They fail to communicate with the Universal Print service. This affects printing functions. This issue occurs when you turn on Web Proxy Auto Discovery (WPAD).
- [Print Support App] When you use the app with a USB device, the app stops responding and does not print. This issue also limits the functions of the user interface.
- [Autopilot] Using it to provision Surface Laptop SE devices fails.
-
[Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC)]
- A memory leak occurs that might exhaust system memory as time goes by. This issue occurs when you provision a device.
- WDAC fails to verify the policies of some apps.
- [Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist file (DriverSiPolicy.p7b)] This update adds to the list of drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks.
- [Bluetooth] You cannot put calls on hold from Bluetooth peripherals.
- [Windows Backup] Backup sometimes fails. This occurs when a device has an Extensible Firmware Interface (EFI) system partition (ESP).
- [Cache manager] It might stop responding. This occurs when you use Hyperthreading on Windows Server 2022.