It's near the end of the week, and that means Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 beta channel build to Windows Insiders. Today it's the usual two releases. Build 22631.2048 for those with new features rolling out and build 22621.2048 for those with new features off by default. For those who have build 22631.2048, the highlight feature is one that's been in testing in the other branches of the Windows Insider program, the Gallery view in File Explorer. Also, new is the new shortcut in the Gallery view to add phone photos and the new AI section in the Microsoft Store.

New features in build 22631.2048

If you're not familiar, the new Gallery feature in the File Explorer is one that makes it simpler to get to your favorite photos. It's a big view of all your photos, similar to what's in the All Photos view in the Photos app. You'll also see photos here from OneDrive backups in the top view, and you'll have full control over which folders you want to see here and not through filters and other settings. Related, there's a new button in the Gallery view of File Explorer that'll let you ad phone photos, and once you click it, you'll be prompted to scan a QR code with your phone.

Microsoft is also rolling out an update to the Microsoft Store for Beta channel Windows Insiders. It's the same update that Canary Channel Windows Insiders got. You'll see more pricing information on the store and an AI Hub where you'll see apps that use AI. The changes come for those running version 22306.1401.x.x or higher of the Microsoft Store.

Other changes in build 22631.2048

Driven by feedback from Windows Insiders, there are the usual bug fixes in this build, too. These cover issues with the Taskbar and System Tray, File Explorer, Taskbar, and more. Check it out below.

Windows Insiders on Build 22631 will see the versioning updated under Settings > System > About (and winver) to version 23H2. This denotes that Windows 11, version 23H2 will be this year’s annual feature update which will be delivered to customers similar to the most recent Windows 10 feature updates. As mentioned here, Windows 11 will have an annual feature update cadence that releases in the second half of the calendar year. For more information, see this blog post here.

After updating to this build, the ability to end task when right-clicking an app on the taskbar may appear, however this feature currently does not work correctly and will be fixed in a future flight in the Beta Channel. The setting for it under Settings > System > For developers also currently does not show.

We have added the ability to tear out and merge tabs in File Explorer.

We are moving the “For Developers” settings page from Settings > Privacy & security to now be under Settings > System .

. Fixed an issue which could cause the taskbar to hang during initialization and not complete loading.

Fixed an issue which could lead to explorer.exe crashes when opening a folder containing .WEBP files.

Did some work to help address an issue where File Explorer might hang when browsing network shares.

Fixed an issue where you might unexpectedly see a suggestion to turn off notifications that you regularly interacted with.

That's it for this week. After Microsoft took a week off last week from new releases, it's great to see them back in action with fresh new builds. We've already seen a Canary channel build earlier in the week, and today we now have the Beta channel. All that's left is the Dev channel.