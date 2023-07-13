Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

It's near the end of the week, and that means Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 beta channel build to Windows Insiders. Today it's the usual two releases. Build 22631.2048 for those with new features rolling out and build 22621.2048 for those with new features off by default. For those who have build 22631.2048, the highlight feature is one that's been in testing in the other branches of the Windows Insider program, the Gallery view in File Explorer. Also, new is the new shortcut in the Gallery view to add phone photos and the new AI section in the Microsoft Store.

New features in build 22631.2048

If you're not familiar, the new Gallery feature in the File Explorer is one that makes it simpler to get to your favorite photos. It's a big view of all your photos, similar to what's in the All Photos view in the Photos app. You'll also see photos here from OneDrive backups in the top view, and you'll have full control over which folders you want to see here and not through filters and other settings. Related, there's a new button in the Gallery view of File Explorer that'll let you ad phone photos, and once you click it, you'll be prompted to scan a QR code with your phone.

Microsoft is also rolling out an update to the Microsoft Store for Beta channel Windows Insiders. It's the same update that Canary Channel Windows Insiders got. You'll see more pricing information on the store and an AI Hub where you'll see apps that use AI. The changes come for those running version 22306.1401.x.x or higher of the Microsoft Store.

Other changes in build 22631.2048

Driven by feedback from Windows Insiders, there are the usual bug fixes in this build, too. These cover issues with the Taskbar and System Tray, File Explorer, Taskbar, and more. Check it out below.

That's it for this week. After Microsoft took a week off last week from new releases, it's great to see them back in action with fresh new builds. We've already seen a Canary channel build earlier in the week, and today we now have the Beta channel. All that's left is the Dev channel.