Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 build to Windows Insiders enrolled in the beta channel. There's build 22631.1835 for those with new features rolling out and build 22621.1835 for those with new features off by default. Both are minor releases, but build 22631.1835 adds some tweaks to the narrator experience, which Microsoft is constantly improving on.

Starting first with build 22631.1835, there's not much that's changed here other than the narrator. Microsoft has introduced new natural voices in Chinese and Spanish (Spain and Mexico) that allow Narrator users to comfortably browse the web, read, and write mail, and do more.

If you want to get to these new voices, press Windows Key + Ctrl + N. Then, under Narrator voice, select the add button and add natural languages. You'll see the new Chinese voices as Microsoft Xiaoxiao and Microsoft Yunxi, the new Spanish voices as Microsoft Alvaro and Microsoft Elvira. The new Spanish (Mexico) voices will be listed as Microsoft Jorge and Microsoft Dalia. You'll have to download the voices, and then install them, and select them from the drop-down menu.

This same build also makes it easier to control whether to use cellular when Wi-Fi is available but poor, using a new toggle that has been added to Settings. Microsoft is not documenting any changes for build 22621.1835, which suggests that one might just be fixing the bugs that Windows Insiders have reported.

Earlier in the week, Windows Insiders also got a new Canary Channel build, though there weren't any changes documented. The Dev channel, meanwhile, got the newly redesigned File Explorer, along with other changes. If you're enrolled in the Dev Channel are looking for some steps on how to enable the new File Explorer, we have a guide for that which can assist in getting the new features.