Summary Windows 11 Beta adds "Recommended Files" section in File Explorer for quick access.

EEA residents may not have immediate access to the new feature.

New Beta also identifies commonly snapped apps in Start menu for faster access.

Sometimes, when I download a file from the internet, it doesn't show where the downloaded files usually go. It's usually because I used a new browser or reinstalled my old one, so the default download location changed. So now I have to either go through the browser settings and see where I put the file or begin digging through files where it might be.

If you're like me and want something on Windows that can show you your recently-downloaded files, you're in luck. The Windows 11 Beta now includes more features that can help you navigate the thick digital jungle that is your hard drive.

The Windows 11 Beta includes "Recommended Files" in File Explorer

As announced on the Windows Insider Blog, Beta build 22635.5025 is hot out the oven and ready for testing. The spotlight feature is a new "recommended files" section in File Explorer:

Recommended files in File Explorer Home are now available to all Windows Insiders who are signed in with their personal Microsoft account (and local accounts). These files will provide you quick access to relevant files based on your activity in the Recommended section which is displayed as a carousel with thumbnail previews. This includes content such as files you frequently use, have recently downloaded, or added to your File Explorer Gallery.

Unfortunately, people in the EEA won't get access to this feature yet, but it should only be a matter of time until everyone can give it a try.

The Windows 11 Beta will also show you commonly-snapped apps in the Start menu

That's not all, though. The new Beta will also identify apps that you commonly "snap" together and recommend them in the Start menu. That way, you can hit two birds with one stone by opening the pair with one click.

Image Credit: Microsoft

If you're not sure what "snapping apps" means in this context, it's when you put one app on one half of the screen and another on another. For example, if you commonly place Word on one half and Outlook on the other, the new Windows 11 Beta will recognise this and offer you a shortcut to launch both at the same time, snapped as one. Microsoft is still a little unsure as to how useful this feature is, so be sure to give them some feedback if you try it for yourself.