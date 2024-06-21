Key Takeaways Microsoft is enhancing Phone Link in Windows 11, making it more accessible on the Start menu.

For now, the Phone Link update is exclusive to Android users, with no support for iPhone devices.

Along with Phone Link improvements, Windows 11 build 22635.3790 brings minor changes and fixes to the Beta channel.

Microsoft is making the Phone Link experience even more prevalent in Windows 11, putting it right on the Start menu. The company is now rolling out an update to Insiders in the Beta channel which includes a new Phone Link experience in a sidebar next to your apps.

The new experience includes quick access to your messages, calls, and photos, along with basic status information, such as the battery level of your phone and recent activity from your phone. As noted in the Windows Insider Blog post, though, the feature is only available for those using Phone Link with an Android device, so if you have an iPhone, you won't see this experience just yet. It's also worth noting that, as per usual, this is a gradual rollout, so you won't see it right away.

A few weeks ago, it had been discovered that Microsoft was planning to bring some kind of widget support to the Start menu, but it looks like for now, this is only being used for Phone Link. That said, it's possible that more experiences can be unlocked for this panel in the future.

Windows 11 build 22635.3790 includes a few more changes

In tandem with the new update to the Phone Link experience, Microsoft is also rolling out a new build of Windows 11 to insiders in the Beta channel, which includes a few other changes, albeit smaller ones. One of the changes in build 22635.3790 is that the new experience where Copilot is an app pinned to the taskbar, rather than built into the Windows shell, is now available in the Beta channel. This also removes the ability to open Copilot with the Windows + C keyboard shortcut, so you now need to use the Copilot key on laptops that have it. If Copilot is pinned to the taskbar, you can also press Windows and the number corresponding to the position of the icon on the taskbar.

Aside from this, this update only includes a few fixes, including one for issues with contrast with certain UI elements in File Explorer. here's the full list:

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [File Explorer] Addressed contrast issues of certain elements in File Explorer (left navigation pane, view pane/folder view, status bar buttons on the bottom right) in light, dark, and high contrast themes. E.g., adjustments to make it easier to see when a file or folder is selected. Fixes for everyone in the Beta Channel [General] We fixed the issue where Settings was crashing when trying to look at wi-fi properties. [Settings] Fixed an issue where when attempting to install an optional feature via Settings > System > Option features, it might crash Settings in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build in the Beta Channel. read more

Despite the fixes, there's still a somewhat extensive list of known issues, which is par for the course for beta software. As per usual, if you're already enrolled in the Beta channel, you can get the latest update by simply looking for updates in the Settings app. If you want to join the Windows Insider Program, you might want to read more about how it works.