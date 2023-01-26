Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft is rolling out some big updates to Windows Insiders enrolled in the Beta channel of the program. Not only is there a new pair of Windows 11 builds — 22621.1245 and 22623.125 — but the bigger news is actually the latest update for the Snipping Tool. With this release, Microsoft is adding support for screen recording in the app, making it easier than ever to record parts of your screen without third-party apps.

Previously, the only screen recording feature built into Windows 11 was the Xbox game bar, but that only allowed recording specific apps, so you couldn't capture things like the desktop. The new Snipping Tool was made available to Insiders in the Dev channel last year, but not it's in the Beta channel as well, and that should mean it will make its way to the general public in the not-too-distant future. To get the screen recording future, you'll need to have Snipping Tool version 11.2212.24.0 or higher.

Screenshot of the Snipping Tool in Windows 11 with a recorded video

That's mostly in terms of what's really new this week in the Beta channel. This week's builds are mostly focused on fixes, including a number of squashed bugs in the Task manager for those running Windows 11 builds 22623.1245. Here's the full list:

Some fixes also apply to both of the builds rolling out today, and those are as follows:

Interestingly, Microsoft isn't listing any known issues for this release, which would suggest we're nearing the final stages of testing before the next "moment" update rolls out to general Windows 11 users. That's just a bit of speculation on our part, but it is unusual to see new Insider builds without any known issues.

If you're enrolled in the Beta channel, you can grab the latest build of Windows 11 by checking for updates in the Settings app. To get the latest version of Snipping Tool, you'll need to check for updates in the Microsoft Store. You can also check out all the Windows 11 features available in preview if you'd like to know more about future Windows updates.

Source: Microsoft