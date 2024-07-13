Key Takeaways Windows 11 Beta now has a shared file section, keeping all documents in one place for easy access and organization.

The update includes a simplified taskbar, improved keyboard navigation, and updated file previews for a smoother user experience.

Microsoft is gradually rolling out new features, so if you don't see them right away, give it a few days and check back for updates.

With files coming at you from all angles, it can be hard to keep track of where everything is. Did that one document someone sent you come from an email? Or was it through a shared OneDrive folder - and if so, which one? Fortunately, Microsoft is doing its best to get rid of that frantic hunt of what-file-went-where with a new feature in the Windows 11 Beta branch that collates all of these files in one place.

The Windows 11 Beta gets a handy shared file section

Image Credit: Microsoft

If you're on the Windows 11 Beta branch, you have some new features waiting for you. Microsoft has confirmed that the features will be rolled out gradually across all PCs on the Beta branch, so they may not appear right away. If you can't find them, give it a few days and check again.

The star of the show is the new "shared media" section of Windows 11's File Explorer. This will bring together all of the stuff people have shared with you in one place. From the screenshot Microsoft posted, the feature tracks OneDrive files and keeps tabs on what has been shared, opened, and edited recently. Microsoft states that it will also work with "email, Teams chat, etc," albeit you need to be signed into a Microsoft account to use it. This shouldn't be too surprising, given how Microsoft dislikes Local accounts.

The update also introduces a few handy features for the taskbar, such as a simplified date and time format, updated previews when you mouse over an app, and features better keyboard navigation. If you want to see the full list, you can either check out the Windows 11 Insider blog or open the expandable box below.