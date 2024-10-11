Key Takeaways Windows 11 Beta now includes an advanced sharing tool.

A new file-sharing system allows easy export of files in seconds.

Users can share files with apps by right-clicking and selecting "Share with" option.

I don't know about you, but I've always wished that Windows had the same ease of sharing files that Android phones have. Android makes it really easy to share a file via an app, but Windows doesn't make it nearly as easy. Fortunately, that's soon about to change, as the Beta build added a handy new sharing system that lets you export files in mere seconds.

The Windows 11 Beta gets an advanced sharing tool

As announced on the Windows Insider blog, there's a brand new file-sharing tool on the Beta branch:

We are adding the ability to share directly to apps that support sharing in Windows when right-clicking on local files in File Explorer or the desktop.

This feature is both simple and powerful. When you right-click a file, you can highlight an option that reads "Share with." This opens up a list of apps you can share the file with, with an option to view more apps. Select the app you want to share your file with, and you're good to go. The rest of the update contains some nice fixes for issues with the taskbar and live captioning, so be sure to update it if your beta build has problems with those.

If this is the first time you've heard of the Windows 11 Beta build, be sure to check out our guide on the Insider channels for Windows 11 betas. They can be a great way to take a sneak peek into what Microsoft is brewing in its labs, albeit I recommend that you install it on another device, or at least another partition. Being beta builds, they can be unstable, so it's best to keep a "workhorse" operating system so you're not locked out of your own PC due to a bug.