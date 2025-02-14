Summary Windows 11 update allows easy transition between mobile devices and PC with OneDrive.

Users can seamlessly resume working on OneDrive files like Word docs through a single click.

Feature available for personal Microsoft accounts, supporting various file types, aiding productivity.

It's another Friday, so you know what that means: another Windows 11 Beta and Dev update. This round has brought in some interesting features for the operating systems, but OneDrive fans are getting an especially lovely treat with this update.

Windows 11's new OneDrive feature makes continuing your work a lot easier

As announced on the Windows Insider Blog, OneDrive users on the Beta or Dev branch can now transition between working on their mobile devices and their PC effortlessly:

We are gradually rolling out the ability to seamlessly resume working on OneDrive files from your phone (iOS and Android) on your Windows 11 PC with a single click. With this feature, you will get a notification asking you if you want to pick up where you left off editing a OneDrive file like a Word doc that you last viewed or edited on your phone within a 5-minute time window preceding unlocking your PC.

If you click on the notification, Windows will automatically boot up OneDrive in your web browser and open up your document so you can continue your work. You'll need to be signed into a personal Microsoft account on both devices (not a school or work account) and the feature supports "Word docs, Excel spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations, OneNote notebooks/pages, and PDFs."

If you've had OneDrive sitting around your PC doing nothing, why not put it to use? We have a full guide on how to use OneDrive on Windows 11 so you can get the most out of it. Or, if you're already familiar with the app, you can check out how to save space on your PC with Files On-Demand in OneDrive.