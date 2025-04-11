Summary Windows 11 Beta update lets you read MSN articles through widgets

Microsoft introduces AI-powered search bar for Copilot+ PCs

Narrator on Copilot+ now analyzes screen content to aid visually impaired users

Ever since Microsoft added widgets to Windows, I haven't really made use of them. However, the newest Windows 11 Beta patch may change that. Microsoft has pushed a new update full of content, and one of the key features allows you to read articles on MSN right from your Widgets feed.

The Windows 11 Beta lets you read MSN articles without the browser

In a post on Windows Blogs, Microsoft breaks down what this new widget can do:

We are trying out the ability to read content such as full articles, slideshows, and videos directly within your MSN feed in the widgets board in Windows 11. Try it out and let us know what you think by using the feedback button at the top of your widgets board. As a reminder, you can manage whether your MSN feed is shown in the widgets board or not directly within the widget settings. We are beginning to roll this change out to Windows Insiders across all channels.

By the looks of the screenshot and the description, it looks like it'll be a Google Discover-esque feed which you can casually browse in your spare time. It's pretty interesting, and I'm keen to try it myself.

Microsoft adds new features for Copilot+

If you have a laptop equipped with an NPU, Microsoft is adding some new features for your Copilot+ PC. For one, the Search bar will now use AI-powered semantic search to figure out what you want. No more trying to blindly guess what a specific page or setting is called; now you can type what you want to achieve in the Search bar and it'll point you in the right direction.

There's also some good news for the world of accessibility, as Narrator can tap into the power of AI to enhance its own abilities. It can now better understand what's on the screen and give a description of any images, graphs, or graphics on the screen to aid those with vision difficulties.