New Windows 11 build in the Beta channel is all about fixes

As tends to be the case every week, Microsoft has released a new build of Windows 11 for Insiders to try. In fact, there are two new updates today, since Microsoft split the Dev channel into a different branch last week. So, while Windows Insiders in the Dev channel are getting Windows 11 build 22454, the Beta channel gets build 22000.184.

There isn’t much that’s new in today’s build for the Beta channel, and that’s to be expected. We now know Windows 11 is coming on October 5, and it’s too late for big new features to be added. Right now, Microsoft is focused on ironing out any issues before the official release. If you want more exciting news, you’ll need to switch to the Dev channel, but the builds you get won’t be as stable.

Even in terms of fixes, Windows 11 build 22000.184 doesn’t bring much. There are a couple of fixes for non-English translation of the OS, where users may have seen English text instead. Here’s the full list:

Fixed an issue where the new learn more info in OOBE about Windows Hello wasn’t translated for non-English languages.

Fixed an issue where a small set of languages were missing translations across the UI in Windows 11.

Comparatively, the list of known issues in this build is still very long. With less than one month to go before the general release, hopefully Microsoft can get around to fixing most of these problems soon. Here’s what you still need to be aware of:

Known issues in Windows 11 build 22000.184 [General] We’re investigating reports from Insiders in the Beta Channel where after upgrading to Windows 11, they are not seeing the new Taskbar and the Start menu doesn’t work. To workaround this if you are impacted, please try going to Windows Update > Update history, uninstalling the latest cumulative update for Windows, and the reinstall it by checking for updates.

We’re working on a fix for an issue that is causing some Surface Pro X’s to bugcheck with a WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR. [Start] In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it.

System and Windows Terminal is missing when right-clicking on the Start button (WIN + X). [Taskbar] The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods. [Search] After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again.

Search panel might appear as black and not display any content below the search box. [Widgets] The widgets board may appear empty. To work around the issue, you can sign out and then sign back in again.

Widgets may be displayed in the wrong size on external monitors. If you encounter this, you can launch the widgets via touch or WIN + W shortcut on your actual PC display first and then launch on your secondary monitors. [Microsoft Store] We continue to work to improve search relevance in the Store. [Windows Sandbox] Within Windows Sandbox, the language input switcher does not launch after clicking the switcher icon on the Taskbar. As a workaround, users can switch their input language via any of the following hardware keyboard shortcuts: Alt + Shift, Ctrl + Shift, or Win + Space (the third option is available only if Sandbox is full-screened).

Within Windows Sandbox, the IME context menu does not launch after clicking the IME icon in the Taskbar. As workarounds, users can access the functionalities of the IME context menu with either of following methods: Accessing the IME settings via Settings > Time & language > Language & region > (e.g., Japanese) three dots > Language options > (e.g., Microsoft IME) three dots > Keyboard options. Optionally, you may also enable the IME toolbar, an alternative UI, to quickly invoke specific IME functions. Continuing from above, navigate to Keyboard options > Appearance > Use IME toolbar. Using the unique set of hardware keyboard shortcuts associated with each IME-supported language. (See: Japanese IME Shortcuts, Traditional Chinese IME Shortcuts).



There are a few features missing in build 22000.184 that won’t, or may not make it to the initial Windows 11 release on October 5. The most notable example is Android app support, which Microsoft has officially delayed without a set date. But we’re also waiting on a new Paint app that was shown off weeks ago, as well as a new Photos app teased earlier this week. Of course, these being apps, they may just be rolled out through the Microsoft Store instead of requiring a big Windows 11 update.