Windows 11 gets another fix for broken apps in Insider channels

Before the week comes to a close, Microsoft is rolling out a new update for Windows Insiders enrolled in the Beta and Release Preview channels running Windows 11. This update, which brings Windows 11 to build 22000.348, includes a fix for an issue that might cause some apps to stop working.

Specifically, it was found that after a recent update, there was an issue with the Microsoft Installer (MSI), which could cause apps to stop working after attempting to repair or update an app. Among other potential victims, Kaspersky apps were affected by this problem. Microsoft added this issue to its list of known issues in Windows 11 earlier this week, so it’s good to see a fix roll out this quickly.

Of course, it’s only available to Insiders right now, but we’re likely going to see these changes packed into an optional cumulative update before the end of the month. This one will be available to everyone, and it will also include a ton of fixes that were rolled out to Insiders last week. That update also included the new Fluent emoji, which have been in testing in the Dev channel for a few weeks now, after being announced in the summer.

After that, all of those updates should also be bundled into a mandatory update in December, which will be the last update of the year as we enter the holiday season.

Microsoft also recently acknowledged another issue in Windows 11 related to the Intel Smart Sound Technology drivers, which might result in a blue screen of death. If you experience this issue, you’ll need to install Intel SST driver version 10.30.00.5714 or 10.29.00.5714 and later (10.30.x and 10.29.x are equivalent for the purposes of this fix). This driver needs to be provided by your computer’s OEM, and if you haven’t upgraded to Windows 11 yet, your upgrade will be put on hold until you have the latest driver.

If you’re an Insider still on Windows 10, Microsoft also released an update to the Release Preview channel yesterday. It included a fix for an issue where Windows Hello-capable devices signed into Azure Active Directory may be unable to access on-premises resources.