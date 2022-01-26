Windows 11 build 22000.469 is out with a ton of fixes

Microsoft is releasing this month’s optional cumulative update for Windows 11, also known as the D week update. This is the preview update before we see the Patch Tuesday update next month.

And there are a lot of fixes in the changelog. This isn’t entirely uncommon; it’s just how Microsoft documents these things, even if this one is a little longer than normal. The optional updates list all of the changes, and then it’s just kind of assumed that this is all bundled into the mandatory update that arrives on the second Tuesday of the month.

There is one change though, which is that there’s a new Your Microsoft Account page in the Accounts section in Settings. The rest is all fixes, including a fix for the volume icon in the taskbar that incorrectly shows it as muted, Bluetooth fixes, and more.

Today’s update is KB5008353, and it brings the build number to 22000.469. You can manually download it here, and these are the highlights:

Updates an issue that incorrectly shows the volume icon in the taskbar as muted.

Improves auto brightness to provide a better response under low light conditions on all the supported systems.

Updates a known issue that might prevent some image editing programs from rendering colors correctly on certain high dynamic range (HDR) displays. This frequently affects white colors that might display in bright yellow or other colors.

And of course, here’s the full list of fixes:

Windows 11 build 22000.469 Fixes Improves the reliability of application installations on ARM64 devices.

Addresses an issue that causes ARM64 devices to stop responding when they hibernate or resume from hibernation.

Addresses an issue that affects predictive pre-rendering in Microsoft Edge Internet Explorer mode.

Addresses an issue that sometime prevents you from entering strings in the Input Method Editor (IME).

Addresses an issue in which the text that informs a customer about the Windows update progress is incorrect for Japanese.

Addresses an issue that might cause VPN profiles to disappear. This issue occurs when you use Microsoft Intune or a third-party mobile device management (MDM) tool to deploy VPN profiles on Windows 11 (original release).

Addresses an issue that affects applications that are written to only integrate with Azure Active Directory (AAD). These applications will not work on machines that are joined to Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS).

Addresses an issue that might cause the Get-TPM PowerShell command to fail when it attempts to report Trusted Platform Module (TPM) information. The command fails with the error, “0x80090011 Microsoft.Tpm.Commands.TpmWmiException,Microsoft.Tpm.Commands.GetTpmCommand”.

Addresses an issue that causes a remote desktop protocol (RDP) session to disconnect or the screen to be blank for Server Core. This issue occurs when you install the AppCompat feature.

Addresses an issue that affects windows.system.profile.retailinfo.dll .

Addresses some issues that affect File Explorer's performance when you browse for files and select files.

Adds a new Your Microsoft Account page to the Accounts category in Windows Settings for Home and Professional editions.

Addresses an issue that incorrectly shows the volume icon in the taskbar as muted.

Addresses a reliability issue that causes File Explorer and desktop context menus to stop working.

Addresses an issue that fails to pass the Shift KeyUpevent to an application when you use the Korean IME.

Adds the HelpWith feature, which uses Microsoft Bing technologies to suggest Help topics that are relevant for each Settings page.

Addresses an issue that prevents the touch keyboard from appearing on the lock screen when a device has a Microsoft account (MSA).

Addresses an issue that affects the loading of badging information on the taskbar, which sometimes causes a device to stop working.

Addresses an issue that prevents some options from appearing on the Win+X menu.

Addresses an issue that sometimes prevents you from using the Chinese Simplified IME.

Addresses an issue that fails to install certain printer companion applications when the printer device driver is installing.

Addresses an issue that displays outdated battery percentages for connected Bluetooth devices on the Bluetooth and other devices page in Settings.

Addresses an issue that prevents IP cameras from connecting and streaming to certain DirectShow (DShow) applications.

Improves the auto brightness algorithm to provide a better response under low light conditions on all the supported systems.

Addresses an issue that causes lsass.exe to stop working and the device restarts. This issue occurs when you query Windows NT Directory Services (NTDS) counters after the NTDS service has stopped.

Addresses an issue that causes a deadlock in the WebDav redirector. This issue occurs when you attempt to read a file from the local TfsStore, which causes the system to stop responding.

Addresses a performance regression issue that occurs when you enable the update sequence number (USN) journal.

Addresses an issue that fails to apply the Group Policy Object (GPO) “Do not allow compression on all NTFS Volume” in some cases.

Addresses an issue that prevents Robocopy from retrying the file copy process.

Addresses a known issue that might prevent some image editing programs from rendering colors correctly on certain high dynamic range (HDR) displays. This frequently affects white colors that might display in bright yellow or other colors.

Addresses an issue that causes Windows to stop working and generates the error, “IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL”.

Addresses a memory leak that occurs when you call WinVerifyTrust() . This issue occurs if verification fails for the first signature of a file that has multiple signatures.

Adds an audit event to Active Directory domain controllers that identifies clients that are not compliant with RFC 4456. For more information, see KB5005408: Smart card authentication might cause print and scan failures.

As always with optional updates, you can get them through Windows Update by checking for updates and then choosing the option to download and install it. If you don’t choose to install it, these fixes will be bundled into next month’s Patch Tuesday updates, which are mandatory.