Windows 11 build 22483 rolls out to the Dev channel with a few more fixes

After dropping a bombshell with the surprise launch of Android apps for Windows Insiders enrolled in the Beta channel, Microsoft is now rolling out its weekly build of Windows 11 to Insiders in the Dev channel. This week, we’re getting build 22483, and just like most builds we’ve getting, this one is all about fixes and minor improvements.

The most notable change in Windows 11 build 22483 is that now you can right-click the Recommended and More buttons in the Start menu to refresh the list of items shown there. This can be useful if you’ve just downloaded or saved a file and it hasn’t shown up yet. There’s a new celebratory badge in the Feedback Hub app if you’ve been a Windows Insider since the program began in 2014, celebrating the 7th anniversary of the program.

Aside from that, it’s all about fixes. While Android app support is now rolling out, it’s exclusively available in the Beta channel, which seems to be a bit of odd decision, considering the Dev channel is usually meant to test features before anyone else. Microsoft says it wants to test that features with the version of Windows 11 that’s already available to the general public, probably because the feature will also roll out to the general public before the next major feature update which is still one year away.

If you want to see everything that’s been fixed, you can check out the list below:

Fixes and improvements in Windows 11 build 22483 [Search] Fixed an issue that was causing Search to appear black and not display any content below the search box. [Settings] Searching for “display” will now return Display Settings. [Other] Trying to access the Linux entry for WSL in File Explorer’s navigation pane should no longer pop up an error saying “wsl.localhost is unavailable, insufficient resources exist” on ARM64 PCs.

Fixed an issue that was causing cellular data to not work on certain devices in recent Dev Channel builds.

Addressed an issue with NTFS when the USN journal was enabled, where it was doing extra unnecessary action with each write, impacting I/O performance.

Made some small improvements to keyboard navigation and screen reader usage of Performance Monitor.

Webview2 processes should now be properly grouped with the application using it in Task Manager’s Processes tab.

Fixed an issue that was causing the Publisher column in Task Manager to not retrieve publisher names.

As usual, the build also comes with a list of known issues, which may impact your experience. Of course, that’s to be expected with pre-release software. Here’s the full list of issues:

Known issues in Windows 11 build 22483 [General] Users updating from Builds 22000.xxx, or earlier, to newer Dev Channel builds using the latest Dev Channel ISO, may receive the following warning message: The build you are trying to install is Flight Signed. To continue installing, enable flight signing. If you receive this message, press the Enable button, reboot the PC, and retry the update.

Some users may experience their screen and sleep timeouts being reduced. We’re investigating the potential impact that shorter screen and sleep timeouts could have on energy consumption.

We’re investigating reports from Insiders that the Processes tab in Task Manager is blank sometimes.

We’re working on a fix for an issue causing some devices to bugcheck with SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCPTION when updating, starting with the previous build. If hit this issue previously, try rebooting and re-trying the update.

We’re investigating reports from Insiders that Xbox Game Pass games are failing to install with error 0x00000001. [Start] In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it. [Taskbar] The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.

We’re working on the fix for an issue causing tooltips to appear in an unexpected location after hovering over the Taskbar corner. [Search] After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again. [Quick Settings] We’re investigating reports from Insiders that the volume and brightness sliders aren’t displaying properly in Quick Settings.

As a reminder, the Dev channel of the Windows Insider Program is generally testing future updates to Windows 11 that are still far from being finalized. With the initial version of Windows 11 just being released, the next major update is still one year away, which means there’s plenty of time for new features and changes to be added. We have a tracker for every Windows 11 feature that’s available in preview, which we’ll update as new features roll out.