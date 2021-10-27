Windows 11 build 22489 comes with a new Microsoft account Settings page

Today, Microsoft is releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22489 to the Dev channel. As usual, there’s not a whole lot that’s new. Indeed, while the Beta channel is now able to test Android app support, the Dev channel doesn’t even have that yet, despite its designation as the channel that gets new features first.

The key new feature in this build is a new page in Settings that shows you details about your Microsoft account. Obviously, you’ll also find links that will allow you to manage your account.

While the Dev channel offers a lot of risk in terms of stability, there’s very little being offered right now in terms of reward, or new features. Even the new Microsoft account Settings page is only available to a small subset of Dev channel of Insiders right now, just in case that was the feature that got your mouth salivating.

You’ll also find several changes that are even more minor than that. The Connect app is now called Wireless Display, which is more descript. In Settings. Apps & Features is going to be split up into Installed Apps and Advanced App Settings pages. And that’s about it, aside from a long list of fixes and known issues.

Windows 11 build 22489 Fixes [Taskbar] App icons on secondary monitors should draw more reliably now instead of being blank.

Stopped an explorer.exe crash that was happening sometimes when using the Desktops flyout context menu.

Fixed an explorer.exe crash that was happening sometimes when dismissing the Desktops flyout. [File Explorer] Pin to Quick Access is a top-level option now when right clicking a drive in File Explorer.

We improved context menu launch performance.

Made a few fixes to help improve explorer.exe reliability when using File Explorer. [Windowing] Closing windows in Task View should look less jumpy now.

Did some work to help address an issue that was causing flickering in the app window when resizing certain apps in recent Dev Channel builds. [Settings] Addressed an issue that was causing Settings to crash in certain cases after going to Windows Update.

Added a space that was missing in the search results when searching for Touch Keyboard settings.

Fixed a Settings crash when trying to customize options in Wheel Settings.

If animations are turned off, dismissing a notification using the X will no longer have an animation.

Fixed an issue that was causing the media controls to not show up in Quick Settings sometimes when music was playing recently. Also believed to have impacted hardware media key usage.

The tooltip for the Wi-Fi option in Quick Settings should no longer fly to the top of the screen. [Other] Mitigated an underlying issue that was causing the Processes tab in Task Manager to be blank sometimes. This is also believed to be the same root cause causing UAC to open very slowly recently.

Addressed an issue Xbox Game Pass games are failing to install with error 0x00000001.

Fixed an issue where get-winevent in PowerShell was failing with an InvalidOperationException (Issue #60740).

Mitigated a high hitting mousocoreworker.exe crash in the last few flights.

Did some work to try and improve the layout of the text in notification buttons in cases where there’s both an icon and text.

The Get Started app will no longer crash if the Tips app has been uninstalled.

Fixed an issue causing some devices to bugcheck with SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCPTION when updating on previous builds.

Made an underlying change to help fix an issue causing some users to see an unexpected “bad image” error message dialog on boot. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the active development branch may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11 that became generally available on October 5th.

Windows 11 build 22489 Known Issues [General] In this build, you will notice links to Windows Update , Recovery and For developers under the main Windows Update Settings page. You will need to click on Windows Update a second time to check for updates. The Recovery and For developers links should not appear under Windows Update in settings. These issues will be fixed in a future build.

, and under the main Windows Update Settings page. You will need to click on Windows Update a second time to check for updates. The Recovery and For developers links should not appear under Windows Update in settings. These issues will be fixed in a future build. Users updating from Builds 22000.xxx, or earlier, to newer Dev Channel builds using the latest Dev Channel ISO, may receive the following warning message: The build you are trying to install is Flight Signed. To continue installing, enable flight signing. If you receive this message, press the Enable button, reboot the PC, and retry the update.

Some users may experience their screen and sleep timeouts being reduced. We’re investigating the potential impact that shorter screen and sleep timeouts could have on energy consumption. [Start] In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it. [File Explorer] Trying to rename items on the desktop isn’t working properly in this build. It should work if you open File Explorer, navigate to the Desktop folder, and try to rename from there. [Taskbar] The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.

We’re working on the fix for an issue causing tooltips to appear in an unexpected location after hovering over the Taskbar corner. [Search] After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again. [Quick Settings] We’re investigating reports from Insiders that the volume and brightness sliders aren’t displaying properly in Quick Settings.

At some point, the Dev channel will start to get actual new features again. Indeed, feature updates arrive once a year now instead of twice a year, so Microsoft can wait a bit longer to publicly test new stuff. Perhaps, the Redmond firm is waiting to make a big announcement of new features like it did with Windows 11.