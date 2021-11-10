Windows 11 build 22499 is out, and it comes with new ISOs

Today, Microsoft is releasing Windows 11 build 22499 to the Dev channel. As usual, there’s not a whole lot that’s new, but there’s a little bit more this week than we’ve seen in previous weeks. Also, the company is releasing new ISO images, so if you want to do a clean installation of the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build, you can.

So, here’s what’s new. The Clock app now supports signing in through work and school accounts. The bulletpoint in the blog post says, “You asked and we listened,” so presumably, this was something that was in very high demand. One of the new features in the Clock app for Windows 11 was Focus Sessions, which lets you dedicate period of time to focus on specific tasks, integrating Spotify and To Do.

Another new feature is that you can now directly share app windows to Teams from the taskbar. What that means is that if you hover over an icon in the taskbar, you’ll see a button that says “Share this window” under the preview, with a little Microsoft Teams icon next to it. While you’re sharing it, that button will change to “Stop sharing”. Obviously, this should only happen while you’re on a call.

Unfortunately, despite the fact that everyone on this build signed up to try out the latest and greatest new features, and the fact that they’re risking system stability for what’s currently not offering much to test out, the ability to share your windows to Teams from the taskbar is only heading to a subset of Windows Insiders. If you don’t see it yet, that’s why.

As always, there’s a long list of fixes and known issues.

Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22499 Fixes [Input] Clipboard history should be back up and running properly once you’re on this build.

Clicking gifs in the emoji panel will now actually insert them into supporting apps, unlike in the previous build.

Updated the backend dictionaries for several languages – the touch keyboard’s text suggestions and autocorrect should be more accurate now.

If you change your accent color the accents in the emoji panel should follow suit now, instead of getting stuck with the old color.

Fixed an IME crash that was happening sometimes for people who had chosen to use the previous version of the Pinyin IME.

Mitigated an explorer.exe crash that was happening sometimes recently related to touch keyboard usage. [Windowing] Made another fix to address an issue where explorer.exe would crash if you pressed ALT + F4 while ALT + Tab was open. [Settings] Fixed a Settings crash that could happen when trying to check remote sound properties while accessing a PC over Remote Desktop.. [Other] Fixed an issue that was causing some clipping / unexpected zoom when going through OOBE on some ultrawide monitors.

The apostrophe in the error message when your fingerprint isn’t recognized on the login screen should display correctly now.

When taking a screenshot of a UWP app by pressing the New button in Snipping Tool, Snipping Tool should come into the foreground once the snip is done.

Fixed an issue that was causing some Insider PCs to bugcheck when coming out of sleep recently, with an error message saying “SYSTEM_THREAD_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED”.

Fixed a deadlock that could happen related to MediaPlaybackCommandManager, resulting in certain apps not being able to play media sometimes.

Addressed an issue that was causing reports in Reliability Monitor to unexpectedly be blank with just an empty rectangle when going to see more info.

Did some work to help address an issue resulting in certain games having some lag that was only noticeable when the window was in focus. As a reminder if needed, please refer to the following documentation for filing actionable game perf feedback. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the active development branch may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11 that became generally available on October 5th.

Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22499 Known Issues [General] Users updating from Builds 22000.xxx, or earlier, to newer Dev Channel builds using the latest Dev Channel ISO, may receive the following warning message: The build you are trying to install is Flight Signed. To continue installing, enable flight signing. If you receive this message, press the Enable button, reboot the PC, and retry the update.

We’re investigating an issue where some PCs are unable to install new builds, or other updates. The PC may report an error code 0x80070002. If you are experiencing this issue, please reboot your PC and try again.

Some devices may bugcheck with error code 0xc1900101-0x4001c when installing this build. If you hit this, after the device rolls back to the previous build, you may want to pause updates until we release a fix. [Start] In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it. [Taskbar] The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.

We’re investigating an issue in this build where the clock in the Taskbar can get stuck and not updated, particularly when accessing the PC via Remote Desktop. [Windowing] Hovering your mouse back and forth between different desktops in Task View will result in the displayed thumbnails and content area unexpectedly shrinking. [Input] We’re working on a fix to address reports from some Insiders that the lights on their keyboards, for example for caps lock, are not working properly after upgrading to the previous build. [Search] After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again. [Quick Settings] We’re investigating reports from Insiders that the volume and brightness sliders aren’t displaying properly in Quick Settings.

As always, you can get the build from the Windows Update, or if you’re not in the Dev channel, you can enroll through the Windows Insider Program tab in Settings. If you want to download the ISO, you can download Windows 11 build 22499 here.